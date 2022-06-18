Chicago Fire vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

We’re back! If you’ve felt like it’s been an age since D.C. United’s last regular season MLS match, you’re not alone.

Today, the Black-and-Red face Chicago Fire in their first regular season match since May 28. D.C. fell to the Red Bulls in a devastating 4-1 loss before heading into the international break.

Now, D.C. United returns, ready to flip the script on a tough start to the season. They start a new chapter tonight.

Here’s what head coach Chad Ashton had to say:

With lessons learned from our first meeting, Chad Ashton expects a different type of match against Chicago this time around.#CHIvDC | #VamosUnited — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 17, 2022

Key Players: Taxi Fountas

The Black-and-Red now have another dangerous player to bolster their attack. The Fire will need to watch out for the synergy created by Fountas and Ola Kamara, Fountas and Julian Gressel, Fountas and... well you get the idea. Taxi Fountas has been able to link up with any number of D.C. United players to infuse the attack with that extra bit of “oomph.”

Watch Out For: Xherdan Shaqiri and Kacper Przybyłko

Shaqiri, the Liverpool alum, and Przybylko are Chicago’s top scorers, being responsible for almost half of the season’s goals.

Previously: D.C. United suffered a home defeat on March 12, 2022, when Chicago Fire came to call, losing 2-0.

If you’re in Chicago: Check out the match day guide for giveaways, tailgate information, and more

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Kickoff time: 8:00 pm ET

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Available TV: UniMás, TUDN

Available streaming: dcunited.com (within D.C. United’s geofence), Twitter, ESPN+ , or FuboTV (subscribe via those links, and your friends at B&RU get some cash!).

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.