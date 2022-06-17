 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Freedom Kicks: Jon Kempin recalled early from San Diego Loyal, D.C. United return to the regular season, Juneteenth, and more

The Black-and-Red return to regular season action tomorrow!

Happy Friday! If you’re a Spirit supporter (and honestly, why wouldn’t you be?), happy match day! It’s a bit of a late news day here, but we’re ready to get this weekend started!

André will be with you a bit later this evening with an amazing Washington Spirit recap. In the meantime, if you missed the preview with all the latest team news, you’ll definitely want to get caught up.

Tonight the Spirit celebrates The Black Women’s Player Collective with a special shirt for sale tonight at Segra Field, and online.

D.C. United is in Chicago ahead of tomorrow’s match at Soldier Field. Game 14 is finally here! (Is it me, or has the international break felt extra long?)

The club recalled Jon Kempin early from his loan to San Diego Loyal, and he will be available for tomorrow’s match. Kempin was initially slated to be on loan to the USL side until the end of June. On June 12, Kempin kept a clean sheet against Hartford Athletic for a 3-0 San Diego win.

Kempin’s early return to the Black-and-Red comes on the heels of reports that stalwart goalkeeper Bill Hamid may be unavailable for tomorrow’s matchup. However, in excellent news, Andy Najar is available and could be on the field tomorrow evening.

Chad Ashton is optimistic ahead of D.C.’s game with Chicago, citing the team being in a “different place” than they were earlier in the season. Have a listen:

MLS will recognize Juneteenth with special “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers and an auction to benefit local charities in each team’s city.

Judah “Tip” Middleton, a Black queer artist originally hailing from Childersburg, Alabama, is responsible for creating the “Freedom to Be” numbers that will grace MLS kits this weekend.

A game-worn jersey auction will run from June 20 - July 5, with proceeds going to charities supporting Black communities such as Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid (D.C.) and Morehouse University Foundation (Atlanta).

If you weren’t under a rock last night, you know that the 2026 World Cup host cities were announced. You also know that D.C. didn’t make the cut. We aren’t salty at all...

On to the weekend (and the comments)!

