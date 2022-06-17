Friday Freedom Kicks: Jon Kempin recalled early from San Diego Loyal, D.C. United return to the regular season, Juneteenth, and more

Happy Friday! If you’re a Spirit supporter (and honestly, why wouldn’t you be?), happy match day! It’s a bit of a late news day here, but we’re ready to get this weekend started!

André will be with you a bit later this evening with an amazing Washington Spirit recap. In the meantime, if you missed the preview with all the latest team news, you’ll definitely want to get caught up.

Tonight the Spirit celebrates The Black Women’s Player Collective with a special shirt for sale tonight at Segra Field, and online.

This Juneteenth, we’re celebrating the incredible work of the @BWP_Collective . Their official shirts will be available for purchase at the match. 100% of the proceeds go to supporting their work in advancing opportunities for Black girls in sports and beyond. #TheGameNeedsHer pic.twitter.com/HEM1QsYmGV — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) June 17, 2022

"When we play the game the world watches, & by changing the game for black women we can change the world."

@BWP_Collective ❤️#TheGameNeedsHer — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) June 17, 2022

D.C. United is in Chicago ahead of tomorrow’s match at Soldier Field. Game 14 is finally here! (Is it me, or has the international break felt extra long?)

The club recalled Jon Kempin early from his loan to San Diego Loyal, and he will be available for tomorrow’s match. Kempin was initially slated to be on loan to the USL side until the end of June. On June 12, Kempin kept a clean sheet against Hartford Athletic for a 3-0 San Diego win.

Kempin’s early return to the Black-and-Red comes on the heels of reports that stalwart goalkeeper Bill Hamid may be unavailable for tomorrow’s matchup. However, in excellent news, Andy Najar is available and could be on the field tomorrow evening.

Chad Ashton is optimistic ahead of D.C.’s game with Chicago, citing the team being in a “different place” than they were earlier in the season. Have a listen:

With lessons learned from our first meeting, Chad Ashton expects a different type of match against Chicago this time around.#CHIvDC | #VamosUnited — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 17, 2022

MLS will recognize Juneteenth with special “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers and an auction to benefit local charities in each team’s city.

Judah “Tip” Middleton, a Black queer artist originally hailing from Childersburg, Alabama, is responsible for creating the “Freedom to Be” numbers that will grace MLS kits this weekend.

Shining through the trenches.



This weekend for Juneteenth, players will be carrying @JudahMiddleton_'s art on their back -- and her story. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 16, 2022

A game-worn jersey auction will run from June 20 - July 5, with proceeds going to charities supporting Black communities such as Serve Your City/Ward 6 Mutual Aid (D.C.) and Morehouse University Foundation (Atlanta).

If you weren’t under a rock last night, you know that the 2026 World Cup host cities were announced. You also know that D.C. didn’t make the cut. We aren’t salty at all...

On to the weekend (and the comments)!