Happy Thursday, everyone. I spent literally 20 hours yesterday on planes and in airports on my way back from El Salvador, so here’s a shortened set of stuff from yesterday:

Kylian Mbappe must have changed dream - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez - BBC

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez discussed Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG in public comments last night. He thinks that Mbappe’s dream was to play at the Bernabeu, but his dream must have changed to stay in Paris.

D.C United, along with the rest of MLS, unveiled their Unity pre-match top yesterday, and they are a beauty:

The Black-and-Red will also have Unity jackets, and if you want one, you can go ahead and get them!

Mauricio Pochettino sacked by PSG - ESPNFC

Speaking of Mbappe, he’ll have a new manager next season, as Mauricio Pochettino has apparently received his walking papers.

England’s Euro 2022 squad: The key numbers and every player analysed - The Athletic

The Athletic breaks down England’s entire squad and chances at Women’s Euro 2022, which begins in a few weeks.

Data drives fan experience at D.C. United - Washington Business Journal

This article, in short, tells us some things we already know: if you create a lower price point for tickets and target young fans, tickets sell. So, do that for the rest of Audi Field!

Premier League clubs must give ‘truly exceptional’ reasons for Covid-related postponements - BBC

EPL teams will need to be prepared to deal with Covid outbreaks next season, as they must give “truly exceptional” reasons to get a match postponed.

That’s it for today, y’all. Stay cool!