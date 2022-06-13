Spirit/Loudoun lose, D.C. player rumors & more: Freedom Kicks for 6/13/22

Hi there, so if you missed anything, there’s a weekend Kicks that Sarah did, go catch up!

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s by us and WaPo.

Loudoun lose 2-0 to Atlanta United 2 (us): The kids got a little shafted here.

El Atlas ya firmaría a Edison Flores, ahora van por el jugador del Necaxa (El Futbolero): This doesn’t really include anything new, it just gives me a chance to vamp for a second. Edison Flores should be signing his deal with Atlas (for a reported $2.5 million transfer fee) after Peru plays New Zealand in their playoff for a World Cup berth, but also going to leave this here too:

(1/2) Edison Flores esperaba quedarse todo el año en la @MLS y luego buscar espacio en México, pero los planes se adelantaron. A fines del 2021 ya había sido ofrecido a Necaxa y al grupo Orlegi, siendo este último quien toma la posta para que llegue a Atlas. pic.twitter.com/USzrXIfDWV — Nick Negrini (@NickNegriniG) June 8, 2022

This makes sense in one regard; some of Necaxa’s ownership shares common interests with D.C. United owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, and they’ve been known to try and move players to other teams (see Paul Arriola’s Swansea loan as a recent example) while keeping them in the ownership umbrella.

Anyway, long national nightmare, etc etc.

Mercato Venezia, lo D.C. United offre 12 milioni per Henry (Triveneto): I’m not sure how D.C. United has more than $10 million for French striker Thomas Henry, who did well in Belgium before moving to a now-relegated Italian side, but passing this along.

Paul Arriola pushing for inclusion on 2022 United States World Cup squad. Here’s his plan (Dallas News): I presume he gets there, and he deserves to.

What Catarina Macario’s injury means for the USWNT (PSW): Jason gets into these implications.

Anyway, that’s what I got, and here’s the preview for the next season of What We Do in the Shadows, which remains arguably the most fun show out there on air: