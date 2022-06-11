Loudoun United looked to start a new streak tonight, and put in an impressive performance, save for a couple of judgment calls that went against them, and they wound up on the other end of a 2-0 loss to Atlanta United 2 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

D.C. United loan downs were light this week, as Jacob Greene and Kimarni Smith were the only ones, and both started. Academy player Abdellatif Aboukoura started while Jace Clark and Gavin Turner were also included in the 18, the trio part of the team’s midweek 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls II.

Loudoun held most of the advantage from the beginning of the game, but Greene fouled Andrew Sullins, whose exaggeration helped referee Adorae Monroy rule as an Atlanta penalty, which Raimar converted:

Loudoun was able to persist after the goal, with a near equalizer before halftime:

This close to an equalizer before halftime... pic.twitter.com/lqDdt1M2KZ — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) June 12, 2022

Loudoun did find themselves with an apparent equalizer in the 78th minute, but Carson Vom Steeg was whistled for a foul by Monroy before the shot. They also had an excellent look in the 89th minute that was saved:

Deep into stoppage, Raimar would find a brace for himself and his club:

Make it a brace for @RaimarLopes ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7IWOfjrxlS — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) June 12, 2022

The next game for Loudoun (3-9-2, 11 pts) is next Saturday night, June 18 at 7:15 pm when they host Phoenix Rising FC.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 14

Atlanta United 2 1 (Raimar (PK) 32, 90+4)

Loudoun United FC 0

Lineups:

Atlanta (433): Justin Garces; Raimar, Grant Howard, Efrain Morales, Tristan Trager (David Mejia 77); Nicolas Firmino (Ajani Fortune 68), Nigel Prince (Noah Cobb 63), Robbie Mertz (C); Darwin Matheus (Jonantan Villal 63), Jackson Conway, Andrew Sullins (Aiden McFadden 63)

Loudoun (343): Luis Zamudio; Rio Hope-Gund (C), Carson Vom Steeg, Grant Lillard (Jalen Robinson 45); Jacob Greene, Houssou Landry (Azaad Liadi 64), Nicky Downs, Sami Guediri (Alexander Dexter 45); Abdellatif Aboukoura (Gavin Turner 86), Kimarni Smith, Abdoul Zanne (Zoumana Diarra 64)

Bookings:

Atlanta - Morales 20, Raimar 60, Cobb 77

Loudoun - Zamudio 32, Smith 80