Friday Freedom Kicks: Jon Kempin on loan to San Diego Loyal FC, Griffin Yow rumors, IGFLA 2022 Outdoor World Championships, Capital Pride, and more

We may still be waiting for another regular season D.C. United match, but there is undoubtedly enough soccer news to keep us busy!

Jon Kempin is on loan to San Diego Loyal FC through the end of June. Kempin joined the Black-and-Red at the beginning of 2021 and has made 13 appearances since, so this is an excellent chance for him to get some more minutes.

D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin will join @SanDiegoLoyal on loan through the end of June. — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 10, 2022

Rumors abound about whether Griffin Yow will be on the move soon. Brian Sciaretta dug into a potential transfer that would see the homegrown player head to Belgian club KVC Westerlo.

I am hearing that DC United and KVC Westerlo are in discussions over a transfer that would send teenage homegrown attacker and former U.S. U-17 winger Griffin Yow, 19, to the newly promoted Belgian club. No deal as of yet. — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) June 9, 2022

Just to update on the Griffin Yow transfer. Discussions are still ongoing. I understand that it will be a free transfer built almost entirely performances bonuses and a significant sell %. While it's not done yet, Yow is hopeful the deal agreed to as opposed to other options. — Brian Sciaretta (@BrianSciaretta) June 10, 2022

Washington Spirit takes on North Carolina Courage tomorrow, Saturday, June 11, at 7 pm ET at Segra Field. The Spirits are hungry for a win after splitting points. Listen in to hear more:

The Federal Triangles Soccer Club will wrap up hosting the International Gay & Lesbian Football Association (IGLFA) 2022 Outdoor World Championships this weekend. The competition began on June 7 and is set to conclude on June 12. To learn more, check out Kevin Majoros’ story for the Washington Blade. To find out about matches this weekend, visit the IGLFA website.

The Capital Pride Parade will be tomorrow, June 11, at 3 pm ET. The 4th annual block party will run from noon - 10 pm ET. The star-studded Capital Pride Concert will take place on Sunday, June 12, as will the Capital Pride Festival, which runs from noon - 10 pm ET.

For more information about Pride events in DC, the Capital Pride Alliance has you covered!

Happy Friday, everyone!