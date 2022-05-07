Facing a Hartford Athletic team who were the only team left in the USL Championship who had not won a game, and who they had not beaten in 10 tries, Loudoun United had several circumstances in front of them that made a result difficult. They were able to provide some pressure but could not put substantive chances on goal and allowed a first half goal to stand in a 1-0 loss at Trinity Health Stadium, the sixth straight loss for the Red-and-White.

D.C. United provides Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Gaossou Samaké and Hayden Sargis on loan for the game, with the latter three starting. Sargis made his return to the lineup after a red card led to his absence last week.

Loudoun were able to recover from early pressure by Hartford to apply pressure of their own, but a quick Hartford counter led to a Joel Johnson goal that was taken into halftime:





Joel Johnson finds the back of the net for @hfdathletic. #HFDvLDN pic.twitter.com/I7RrVUkpMq — USL Championship (@USLChampionship) May 7, 2022

Loudoun were not able to penetrate the Hartford defense until the second part of the second half, with a Samaké volley going over the bar barely, and as the team forced players inside, a Jace Clark header that resulted in a save in the 97th minute was arguably the most dangerous opportunity the team had.

The next game for Loudoun (2-6-1, 7 pts) is next Saturday at 7:30 pm when they play at Detroit City FC.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 9

Hartford Athletic 1 (Johnson 41)

Loudoun United FC 0

Lineups:

Hartford (3412): James Slayton; Younes Boudadi, Tom Brewitt, Modou Jadama; Joel Johnson (Mitchell Curry 89), Conor McGlynn, Luka Prpa, Ashkanov Apollon; Corey Hertzog (Walid Yacoubou 84); Danny Barrera (C), Andre Lewis (Prince Saydee 62)

Loudoun (343): Luis Zamudio; Rio Hope-Gund (C) (Carson Vom Steeg 45), Hayden Sargis, Grant Lillard; Jacob Greene, Houssou Landry, Nicky Downs (Isaac Espinal 68), Gaossou Samaké; Sami Guediri (Michael Gamble 45), Skage Simonsen (Jace Clark 82), Zoumana Diarra (Abdoul Zanne 58)

Bookings:

Hartford - Brewitt 24, Hertzog 69, Prpa 73

Loudoun - Lillard 68, Clark 82