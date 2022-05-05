Photo Gallery: Relive Washington Spirit’s dramatic ten-round penalty shootout win in 27 photos

OL Reign gave the Washington Spirit their toughest game of 2022. The NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal ended 0-0 at full-time (much to the Reign’s rightful annoyance) and went straight to penalties. Photographer Kelley Piper was on hand to capture the moments of chaos, intensity and elation for Black and Red United.

Grid View

A Sanchwich, if you will

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

GIMME THAT

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

The rook!

Damn right

Does your keeper even convert crucial pens bro

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Kings! Bury! Kings Kings! Bury!

Kelley Piper / Black and Red United

Each team made their first seven penalties, including Washington Spirit keeper Aubrey Kingsbury converting her team’s third. After a save by Reign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce (surely their MVP of this doubleheader), it was on Kingsbury to break their streak of seven successful penalties to keep the Spirit in it. Kingsbury not only swatted it away, two penalty rounds later she made the save to send the Spirit to the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Final.

The Spirit will play North Carolina Courage away at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC this Saturday, May 7 at 1pm ET on Big CBS (U.S.) & Twitch (global).