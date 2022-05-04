Fantasy Focus: Diego’s Palace

BL4CKnRED is threatening to run away and hide, putting up a score of 90 points this round.

Their overall lead has now stretched to 66 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Zac MacMath (RSL, $7.6) kept a clean sheet on the way to 10 points, leading the goalkeepers. Right behind him was a trio of clean sheet goalkeepers with 9 points — Matt Turner (NE, $8.0), Sean Johnson (NY, $7.7), and Andrew Tarbell (ATX, $5.5). For United, Jon Kempin ($4.7) scored 2 points.

Defenders

Diego Palacios (LA, $7.7) scored 16 points on the strength of a clean sheet and an assist, leading the defenders and all players. Meanwhile, Kamal Miller (MTL, $5.6) paired a goal and an assist on the way to 14 points, and DeJuan Jones (NE, $7.8) added an assist to his clean sheet for 13 points. The D.C. defense was led by Brad Smith ($6.4) and Antonio Alfaro ($4.2) with 5 points each, followed by Julian Gressel ($9.2) and Steven Birnbaum ($5.3) with 3 points, and Brendan Hines-Ike ($5.7) with 1.

Midfielders

Carles Gil (NE, $13.6) scored 13 points on an assist plus 5 attacking bonus points, leading the midfielders. Behind him was the Columbus goal-scoring duo of Pedro Santos ($7.4), with 11 points, and Darlington Nagbe ($8.8), with 10. The DCU midfield featured Edison Flores ($5.8) with 4 points; Chris Durkin ($6.4) and Russell Canouse ($5.8) with 3 points, and the quartet of Sofiane Djeffal ($6.3), Jackson Hopkins ($5.2), Drew Skundrich ($5.1) and Griffin Yow ($4.6) with 1 point each.

Forwards

Patryk Klimala (NYR, $8.0) led the forwards with a tally of two goals and 13 points. Trailing him was the 10-point duo of Daniel Salloi (SKC, $8.2), who scored a goal, and Talles Magno (NY, $8.1), who contributed two assists. The United scoring forwards were Taxi Fountas ($9.4) and Ola Kamara ($8.3) with 2 points, and Michael Estrada ($7.7) with 1.

Looking Ahead

Toronto and Cincinnati literally just played each other, and not only are they doing it again tonight, they’re the only two teams playing twice this round. I like Kristijan Kahlina (CLT, $7.2) in goal at home against a Miami team that will be without Leonardo Campana, and I like Alexander Callens (NY, $9.0) in defense at home against Kansas City. Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR, $10.6) looks great in midfield at Cincinnati and at Vancouver, as does his teammate, Jesus Jimenez ($9.8), at forward.