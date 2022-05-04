Happy Wednesday, everyone. We have a few huge matches that everyone should tune into tonight, but before we do, we gotta lead with the biggest news from yesterday:

A major change is coming to Black and Red United - BRU

Our goat, Jason Anderson, is signing off after 12 years of starting and running this here site. He’s taking a new job with ProSoccerWire, and dammit if he isn’t the most deserving. His hard work to bring us coverage of both D.C. United and the Washington Spirit was tireless yet detailed and simply was world class. We’re gonna miss Jason around here, but he frankly is the reason why a lot of us are here. Myself included. He along with Adam brought me on to write here and if it wasn’t for his support, I wouldn’t be the manager of Stars & Stripes FC today.

From all of us, Jason...thanks my man. Congratulations doesn’t seem strong enough to describe our pride and admiration for you. The GOAT!

Liverpool survive scare to beat Villarreal en route to Champions League final - ESPNFC

Villarreal made this a battle, but eventually Liverpool won the match and the Champions League semifinal tie, advancing to their 3rd Champions League Final in 5 seasons. They are also still alive for the quadruple. With Villarreal’s loss, Shakhtar Donetsk earned a place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Man City & Real Madrid set for enthralling decider - BBC

Manchester City and Real Madrid look to join Liverpool at the Stade de France for the Champions League Final, and it should be a dramatic second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu today (3:00pm, CBS).

Match Preview: Washington Spirit vs. OL Reign - NWSL

Tonight, the Washington Spirit take on OL Reign at Audi Field in the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals. Hope to see all of you there tonight (8:00pm, CBS Sports Network) to support the defending champions as they go for yet another title!

Showtime: Seattle Sounders chase CCL history before record crowd - MLS

Seattle will be rocking tonight as the Seattle Sounders will attempt to become the first MLS team in 22 years to win a confederation trophy. They take on Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League Final before what should be a sellout crowd at Lumen Field.

Carlo Ancelotti likely to retire after Real Madrid but could be tempted by Canada job - ESPNFC

While it is expected that the Bernabeu will be Carlo Ancelotti’s final stop in his legendary career, he left open the door to potentially coaching Canada’s men’s national team if the head coaching job opened for the 2026 World Cup.

Angel City raises the bar, the end of Stoneywatch and the birth of Rose Ravelle: This week in NWSL chaos - The Athletic

Steph Yang and Meg Linehan recap the opening weekend of the NWSL with some of the big stories from the first matches of the 2022 regular season.

