Michael Estrada and Edison Flores called up to their national teams, Washington Spirit says “ENOUGH”, D.C. United plays first Capital Cup match tomorrow, and more: Freedom Kicks for May 31, 2022

By SarahKallassy
Charlotte FC v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

I hope everyone had a great holiday weekend and got some rest after Saturday’s match. With the international break upon us, we can only hope our D.C. United players get some much-needed R&R so they can come back ready to take on the rest of the MLS season.

It will take a massive effort for the Black-and-Red to claw their way above the playoff line- not impossible by any means, but it will come down to mentality, attention to detail, and those set pieces.

Alright, since it’s practically happy hour, let's get to it!

The Capital Cup kicks off tomorrow!

D.C. will take on Salvadoran side, C.D. Águila at Audi Field starting at 7:30 pm ET. We aren’t sure of the lineup, but we can likely expect to see some call ups for Loudoun United in the XI.

Edison Flores and Michael Estrada have been called up to their national teams. The two DPs will play for Peru and Ecuador this upcoming week. We’re wishing them both the best for their matches!

Washington Spirit just announced the club will celebrate Pride Month at two matches this year, one in Leesburg, VA, and one in D.C.

Audrey Harding made her first career start for the Washington Spirit on May 27 and notched a pretty sweet assist too. You can watch it here (and hear what Ashley Hatch has to say too):

Coach Kris Ward and the Washington Spirit continue to lead the way in D.C. soccer by using their platform for the greater good. Listen to coach Ward’s statement on the team’s “Enough” shirts here:

Loudoun United has some visitors this past week. Kevin Paredes, Bryang Kayo, Moses Nyeman, Jeremy Garay, and Jacob Greene all dropped by to say hello. Paredes and Kayo are both at VFL Wolfsburg, while Nyeman, Garay, and Greene are at D.C. United.

Finally, I leave you with this video of Ashley Hatch doing what she does best, scoring goals:

