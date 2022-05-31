Michael Estrada and Edison Flores called up to their national teams, Washington Spirit says “ENOUGH”, D.C. United plays first Capital Cup match tomorrow, and more: Freedom Kicks for May 31, 2022

I hope everyone had a great holiday weekend and got some rest after Saturday’s match. With the international break upon us, we can only hope our D.C. United players get some much-needed R&R so they can come back ready to take on the rest of the MLS season.
It will take a massive effort for the Black-and-Red to claw their way above the playoff line- not impossible by any means, but it will come down to mentality, attention to detail, and those set pieces.
Alright, since it’s practically happy hour, let's get to it!
The Capital Cup kicks off tomorrow!
D.C. will take on Salvadoran side, C.D. Águila at Audi Field starting at 7:30 pm ET. We aren’t sure of the lineup, but we can likely expect to see some call ups for Loudoun United in the XI.
We open the 2022 Capital Cup against Salvadoran side @CDAguilaoficial tomorrow!— D.C. United (@dcunited) May 31, 2022
@AudiField
Wednesday, June 1st
⏰ Kickoff at 7:30PM ET
https://t.co/DnFNlZ17o1 pic.twitter.com/AmldOeECCz
Edison Flores and Michael Estrada have been called up to their national teams. The two DPs will play for Peru and Ecuador this upcoming week. We’re wishing them both the best for their matches!
Best of luck to Edison Flores & Michael Estrada as they represent their respective nations this week— D.C. United (@dcunited) May 31, 2022
@LaTri vs. Nigeria | Thurs. at 8:30PM
@SeleccionPeru vs. NZ | Sun. at 11:30AM
@LaTri vs. Mexico | Sun. at 7:30PM pic.twitter.com/lTKjYIYVYZ
Washington Spirit just announced the club will celebrate Pride Month at two matches this year, one in Leesburg, VA, and one in D.C.
Pride Night x2!! ⁰⁰— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 31, 2022
Find out more details below ⬇️https://t.co/GJsK88tVC5
Audrey Harding made her first career start for the Washington Spirit on May 27 and notched a pretty sweet assist too. You can watch it here (and hear what Ashley Hatch has to say too):
.@harding1818 was credited with the assist to @trinity_rodman too ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t0yYeNl1kz— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 29, 2022
Coach Kris Ward and the Washington Spirit continue to lead the way in D.C. soccer by using their platform for the greater good. Listen to coach Ward’s statement on the team’s “Enough” shirts here:
Humanity. @KWardSpirit explains yesterday's "Enough" shirts.— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 28, 2022
Full postgame press conference available on YouTube.
Loudoun United has some visitors this past week. Kevin Paredes, Bryang Kayo, Moses Nyeman, Jeremy Garay, and Jacob Greene all dropped by to say hello. Paredes and Kayo are both at VFL Wolfsburg, while Nyeman, Garay, and Greene are at D.C. United.
Always a pleasure hosting some old friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hwvx6pfy3p— Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) May 29, 2022
Finally, I leave you with this video of Ashley Hatch doing what she does best, scoring goals:
ASHLEY HATCH PROFESSIONAL GOAL SCORER pic.twitter.com/FyucsTPTHn— Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) May 28, 2022
Loading comments...