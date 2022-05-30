D.C. lose, Spirit/Loudoun draw & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/30/22

Hi there. The cold that I had last week may be the croup I inherited from my infant son, so I got that going for me, which is nice!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 4-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls by us, WaPo, and MLS. Once a Metro with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-2 draw with the Orlando Pride by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other end.

Loudoun United was hanging on in the hopes of their first win in more than two months, and then this happened in stoppage time, the first time in the USL in more than a decade:

Paul Arriola “best winger in the league”? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form (MLS): Paul scored a brace Saturday, and the relative shitposting that says at least D.C. players are having fun looks (imo) particularly dumb when looking at things like this.

From Boca to Burrow: The evolution of FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta (MLS): Nice write-up. Also, Junior Moreno (Lucho’s teammate in DC and now Cincy) scored a brace of his own. So to sum up, Moreno and Arriola with 4 goals scored, D.C. with 4 goals allowed. Yeehaw!

CF Montréal Unveil New Crest (Mount Royal Soccer): It’s OK?

U-19 MYNT Head Coach Marko Mitrovic calls 19 players to Spain for friendlies vs. England and Norway (US Soccer): Kristian Fletcher, with D.C. United’s Academy and is 16, is on this list.

Managing Madrid Podcast: CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE FOR THE 14TH TIME! (Managing Madrid): Real Madrid downs Liverpool for the Champions League trophy, though UEFA’s treatment of Liverpool fans before and after the game warrants attention.

Anyway that’s what I have, give a thought to the fallen.