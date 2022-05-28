New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United: Preview, time, and how to watch

D.C. United are looking for a win to head into the international break strong, their last three point match was on May 7 against Houston Dynamo. Since then, they’ve collected only two points.

The Black-and-Red last met the New York Red Bulls during the Open Cup and suffered a 0-3 defeat that knocked them out of the Round of 32. While a bitter pill to swallow, the Open Cup knock-out may play to D.C.’s advantage. New York just played in the Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday against Charlotte, so there are sure to be some tired legs.

Here’s what head coach Chad Ashton and captain Steve Birnbaum had to say ahead of D.C.’s trip to New Jersey:

Key players: Taxiarchis “Taxi” Fountas and Julian Gressel

We’re looking forward to seeing Taxi Fountas score some real bangers against the Red Bulls tonight, and we know Julian Gressel will be there with the service to make it happen.

Fountas is just a joy to watch and brings excitement to D.C.’s attack that we didn’t even know was missing. It seems that Gressel’s precise service has also been waiting for a goal scorer like Fountas who can get himself into those dangerous spots to take advantage of any breath of opportunity the opposition provides.

The best part? Fountas is just as capable on the assist as he is finding the back of the net and Gressel poses a scoring danger the Red Bulls would be remiss to overlook.

Location: Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ

Kickoff time: 7:00 pm ET (likely about 7:08 pm ET)

Referee: Allen Chapman

Available TV: NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos

Available streaming: dcunited.com within D.C. United’s geofence. For everyone else, ESPN+ or FuboTV (subscribe via those links, and your friends at B&RU get some cash!).

Feel free to check our DCU how to watch guide to figure out what your best option is.

For listings in other countries, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.