Spirit win, Uniteds lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 5/2/22

And Mash-up Monday!

By Ryan Keefer
OL Reign v Washington Spirit Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Hey there, I still forget that not only are baby germs some butt kickers but boy can they linger around a family, think my wife is catching the same cold from our youngest for the third time. Good stuff!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-0 loss to the Columbus Crew by us, WaPo, and MLS. Massive Report with the other end.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 win over OL Reign by us and WaPo. Sounder at Heart with the other end.

Recap: Loudoun drop lead in 3-1 loss to El Paso (us): ‘Cause I’m freeee, free fallin’...

The Spirit of the NWSL As It Turns 10 (SI): Nice dive on the Spirit and on the League, and the last year for both.

Spirit star Ashley Sanchez continues rapid ascent as NWSL season begins (WaPo): More more more pls/ty

Ben Olsen resigns as Spirit president after less than a year in role (WaPo): Oh. OH!

Una cuenta pendiente con el ‘soccer’ (Diario de Burgos): This Virginia-born player in the Spanish third division talks about a possible Loudoun United signing before Covid happened, and his thoughts on trying for it again.

Speaking of Loudoun, Gavin Turner (more notably with D.C. United’s Academy) scored for the USYNT U-15s against Italy Friday:

Anyway, Bill McClintock plays the clips out:

