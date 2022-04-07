Hello from another rainy Thursday! It seems that it is always rainy when it comes to my day for Freedom Kicks, but at least with Spring being here these days aren’t quite so dreary. I got my Richmond Kickers 1993 jersey yesterday, and they look sick; you should go get one if you like throwback jerseys.

To the links!

2022 US Open Cup Round 2 Day 2 Review: Close games throughout Day 2

Speaking of the Richmond Kickers, they and a bunch of other teams were in action last night in Round 2 of the US Open Cup. The Kickers knocked out Northern Virginia FC 1-0, and the day before the Maryland Bobcats were knocked out by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

D.C. United notes:



Taxi Fountas returning to Europe to await work visa. DCU hopes he’s eligible for April 16 vs Austin.



Sofiane Djeffal recovering from shoulder injury suffered in last moments Saturday.



With DCU off this weekend, many players going on loan to Loudoun Utd. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 6, 2022

✈

Washington and Baltimore move closer to joint 2026 World Cup bid amid FedEx Field concerns https://t.co/GNash3nXPv — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 6, 2022

Without an appropriate stadium currently in progress in the DMV, a regional bid for hosting World Cup matches with Baltimore seems to be the way forward.

Out of the 20 highest transfer fees MLS clubs have paid for U23 players, one was Miguel Almirón. The other 19 cost $150 million in transfer fees and have a combined g+ worse than the average MLS player. https://t.co/9oLmNip1x7 — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) April 7, 2022

MLS teams have sold decently well, but need to keep doing so. We don’t want to just let people go (I’m still a little salty about Wayne Rooney), but will Brenner be annoyed that he didn’t get a sale?

That’s all I have for today, what’s up?