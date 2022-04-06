 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

D.C. United to add another Homegrown Player, Russia withdraws appeal of FIFA ban, and more: Freedom Kicks for April 6, 2022

More youth at Audi Field!

By Donald Wine II
/ new
72nd FIFA Congress Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, folks. It’s a Champions League day both in Europe and North America, so while you get set for the day of soccer, let’s catch up on some news.

First, it looks like D.C. United could be signing another Homegrown Player. This time, it’s midfielder Jackson Hopkins.

The youth movement is in full effect at Audi Field.

Football Union of Russia withdraws appeal over FIFA ban - ESPNFC

Russia has dropped its appeal of its ban by FIFA, and all eyes turn to whether they will be removed from UEFA Nations League in June.

Potential 2022 friendly opponents for the USMNT - SSFC

The USMNT has a chance for up to 4 friendlies between now and the start of the World Cup. We examine some options for teams that could give the USMNT a good test.

Adrien Perez has reportedly suffered a setback in his recovery:

Former UEFA president Michel Platini files criminal complaint against FIFA’s Gianni Infantino - ESPNFC

Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against FIFA president Gianni Infantino, alleging that Infantino peddled influence using the weight of his office. We will see if anything actually happens.

Sebastian Salazar spoke with Madison Shanley, who wore a “You Knew” shirt while singing the national anthem before last weekend’s Portland Timbers match. A Timbers employee tried to coerce her not to wear the shirt, but she resisted and wore it anyway.

MLS players who could push onto USMNT and CanMNT Nations League rosters - MLS

Some MLS youth could be poised to make a leap onto the USMNT and Canada. MLS presents a short list of those players who could find themselves on Nations League rosters this summer.

Enjoy the soccer, everyone.

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...