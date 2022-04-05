Fantasy Focus: Urso Major

For the second round running, our overall leader led the way. BL4CKnRED’s 127 points were 17 more than the closest competitor.

Their overall lead has now stretched to 67 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Charlotte’s Kristijan Kahlina ($5.9) kept a clean sheet on the way to 12 points, leading the position ahead of Tim Melia (SKC, $6.8), whose clean sheet helped him to 11 points. Zac MacMath (RSL, $7.2) rounded out the top three with 10 points. For United, Bill Hamid ($7.9) scored 3 points.

Defenders

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (SKC, $7.9) kept a clean sheet, leading the position with 16 points. Behind him was the 14-point pair of Andreu Fontas (SKC, $7.8) and Brooks Lennon (ATL, $7.1), with each keeping a clean sheet and Lennon adding an assist. The DCU defense was led by Julian Gressel ($8.7) with 10 points, followed by Brad Smith ($6.6) and Steven Birnbaum ($6.0) with 3 points each, Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.1) with 2 points, and Andy Najar ($6.7) and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 1 point.

Midfielders

Orlando’s Junior Urso ($7.3) paired a goal with an assist on the way to 17 points, leading the midfielders and all players. Behind him, his teammate Mauricio Pereyra ($9.1) tallied two assists and 14 points, and Luciano Acosta (CIN, $9.4) scored a goal and 13 points. The D.C. midfield featured Chris Durkin ($6.4) with 3 points; Sofiane Djeffal ($6.8) with 2; and the quartet of Edison Flores ($6.4), Russell Canouse ($6.2), Drew Skundrich ($6.4), and Griffin Yow ($5.1) with 1 point.

Forwards

Alexandre Pato (ORL, $7.8) paired a goal with an assist on the way to 15 points, sharing the positional lead with Karol Swiderski (CHA, $9.3), who scored two goals. Fafa Picault (HOU, $7.1) completed the top three with 14 points on the strength of two goals. The scoring DCU forwards were Ola Kamara ($8.5) and Nigel Robertha ($6.7) with 2 points each.

Looking Ahead

There are no double game teams, but there are four byes: DCU, NY, Seattle, and Cincinnati. I like Brad Stuver (ATX, $7.2) in goal at home against Minnesota, and Brooks Lennon in defense @ Cincinnati. Daniel Gazdag (PHI, $9.3) has scored a goal in four consecutive games, so put him in your midfield vs. Columbus. At forward, I’m eyeing a slightly risky play of Darwin Quintero (HOU, $8.1), who has punished bad defenses (MIA, VAN) thus far, and is going up against the West’s worst: San Jose.