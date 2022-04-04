Spirit win, D.C./Loudoun Uniteds lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 4/4/22

Hi there, I’m slowly getting used to taking two kids to school, and boy it’s a whirlwind, let me tell you!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta United by us, WaPo, and MLS. Dirty South Soccer with the other side.

Also I’m not sure where Michael Estrada was, but anytime you can use “I had to show up for a mural being dedicated to me,” you gotta do it:

La grandeza tricolor tiene varios orígenes. Hoy acompañamos a Michael Estrada al lugar donde empezó su historia. Gracias por demostrarnos que tu esfuerzo te seguirá llevando lejos. #ElOrigenDeLaGrandeza #HidratadorOficialDeLaTri pic.twitter.com/ikoOqybRO0 — Gatorade Ecuador (@gatoradeecuador) April 1, 2022

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other side.

Four things about the Washington Spirit turning it around in North Carolina Courage draw (us): Andre looking at things before yesterday’s game, which they must have read!

2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Results: USMNT draws England, Iran, and To-be-determined (SSFC): Group of Unknowns doesn’t have the same ring to it I think. WaPo with more.

Loudoun United defense cracks in 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh (us): If you’re allowing a brace to a second-half sub who happens to be the League’s all-time goal scorer, then it wasn’t a bad performance compared to past ones against the same team. USL Tactics also has a nice peek at would a couple of Loudoun players are doing and provides a power rankings of his own that are worth perusing.

Loudoun United FC add Ivory Coast Duo (LUFC): I think I saw these guys play in a reserve game recently and they looked OK? More than that, this:

Hear from Head Coach Ryan Martin on the addition of Zoumana Diarra and Abdoul Zanne from Ivorian Football Club @ASECMimosas



Loudoun United have cultivated a strong relationship with the club back in 2019 with the signing of Gaoussou Samaké, who is now with D.C. United. pic.twitter.com/Q0vBrN7ZQC — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) April 1, 2022

Tonally this is kind of how he sounded when he talked about Samake, so keep an eye on these guys.

Also, D.C. United is starting their U-23 back up again:

VDA has partnered with @dcunited to operate their Men's Summer U23 program❗️We are excited to welcome college players to the #DCUnited23s for the Summer

Tryout and team information can be found at https://t.co/IUqWRBZYNM#DCU23s #VDAandDCUnited #SummerPrograms pic.twitter.com/L4pM3AR22x — Virginia DevAcademy (@vdasoccer) April 1, 2022

Anyway, I think that’s it. I don’t think I have any trailers to share, but I got done with Mel Brooks’ recent autobiography and strongly recommend that and there is no trailer for such things, so go have a Monday!