Concacaf Champions League, D.C. United signings, and more: Freedom Kicks for 28 April 2022

By Ben Bromley
MLS: New England Revolution at D.C. United Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a couple days of heat, I am glad that actual spring weather is back for at least a bit. The 90 degree days can wait!

To the soccer:

Video Review drama & Nico Lodeiro heroics: Seattle Sounders near CCL history vs. Pumas

This game was bonkers, but Seattle emerged with a draw and can take those two goals back home to try and win the Concacaf Champions League for the first time.

D.C. United sign OH Leuven goalkeeper Rafael Romo

Bill Hamid remains out for at least of a couple of weeks, so D.C. United has shored up their goalkeeping staff with the signing of Rafael Romo. If Jon Kempin keeps performing like he did last weekend, though, it’ll be a battle between the pipes.

Why D.C. United fired its ‘immensely talented’ coach six games into the MLS season

Steve Goff talks to Jason Levien to get the D.C. United owner’s perspective on the firing of Hernan Losada.

If he completes this three year contract, that’ll bring Ashton to 18 years with D.C. United.

This is pretty rad, the Kennedy Center is awesome.

Speaking of the Spirit, there are suggestions, whispers, and hopes that their Challenge Cup semi-final match will get moved from Segra Field to Audi Field, which was initially unavailable due to an event taking place.

Friend of Filibuster and the site Sebi Salazar was one of the goalscorers in last night’s Congressional Soccer match.

The Verge, The Stacks and the Soccer Stadium Development: What’s on Tap at Buzzard Point

Here’s the most recent update on what’s happening down on Buzzard Point, development wise.

That’s all I have, what’s up?

