Good morning, everyone. These are a little late this morning, which actually serves as a good thing because we’re able to include this latest news from the Washington Spirit:

NEW: The Washington Spirit appear to have finally secured a new front-of-shirt sponsor. Multiple sources have told me over the past couple of days that it's the Kennedy Center. I imagine you'll see this on their kits:#NWSL #OneSpirit pic.twitter.com/1DJX03k9uk — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) April 27, 2022

This is really awesome and hopefully it means we will see it on jerseys this weekend. I do hope that the team would also sell the DC Scores jerseys as well.

Man City beat Real in astonishing first-leg tie - BBC

It was an incredible 4-3 victory by Manchester City over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. The game was back and forth, and it sets up for another classic next week in the second leg.

Houston Dash suspend coach and GM James Clarkson - The Athletic

The Houston Dash’s James Clarkson has been suspended amid further investigation by the NWSL into discrimination, harassment, abuse and bullying across the league. No word yet on any other punishments that may come down as a result of this investigation.

Their Pitch has a new podcast episode out, and Julia Roddar is the guest. Check it out!

EPISODE 15 - Julia Roddar



Swedish national team player and Washington Spirit midfielder Julia Roddar is this week's guest on the podcast.



Tune in! https://t.co/eJivlmnA74https://t.co/jrliPDZNL9https://t.co/2hdbm2rj4u pic.twitter.com/yBIByQsToD — THEIR PITCH (@theirpitch) April 26, 2022

Finally, congrats to 4 of the best in the game on winning the 2021 AP Sports Editors contest: Meg Linehan, Katie Strang, Steph Yang, and Pablo Maurer!

Meg Linehan, Katie Strang, Steph Yang and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic won first place in the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors contest in the Investigative category. https://t.co/EbswVYjIKR — APSE (@APSE_sportmedia) April 26, 2022

That’s it for today. News will likely come in quick and fast, so keep the discussion going!