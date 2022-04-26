Fantasy Focus: Espinohyes

With a score of 101 points, Lets Go Brendan --- Hines-Ike led the scoring this round.

Meanwhile, at the top of the table, BL4CKnRED’s overall lead is down just a little to 50 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Both Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair ($7.3) and Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath ($7.1) kept a clean sheet and scored 10 points, sharing the positional lead. Brad Stuver (ATX, $8.2) did the same for 9 points. For DCU, Jon Kempin ($4.7) scored 4 points.

Defenders

Julio Cascante (ATX, $8.9) contributed a clean sheet and an assist, leading the defenders with 14 points. Behind him were Derrick Williams (LAG, $7.2), who did the same for 13 points, and Brad Zusi (SKC, $7.6), who had just a clean sheet for 12 points. The D.C. defense featured Julian Gressel ($9.5) with 4 points; the trio of Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.0), Brad Smith ($6.3), and Donovan Pines ($4.9) with 3; Steven Birnbaum ($5.4) with 2, and Antonio Alfaro ($4.0) with 1.

Midfielders

Cristian Espinoza (SJ, $8.3) scored a hat trick and added an assist for 22 points, leading the midfielders and all players, ahead of Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA, $8.6), whose goal and two assists helped him to 17 points. Emanuel Reynoso (MIN, $10.1) rounded out the top three by pairing a goal with an assist for 14 points. The United midfield had Chris Durkin ($6.5) and Russell Canouse ($5.9) with 3 points, Edison Flores ($5.9) with 2, and the trio of Jackson Hopkins ($5.7), Drew Skundrich ($5.5) and Ted Ku-DiPietro ($4.0) with 1.

Forwards

United’s Taxi Fountas ($9.0) added an assist to his two goals, scoring 16 points and leading the forwards. Behind him were Valentin Castellanos (NY, $9.6) with a goal and an assist for 14 points, and Maxi Urruti (ATX, $7.6), with two goals and 13 points. The other DCU scoring forwards were Michael Estrada ($8.1) with 7 points, and Nigel Robertha ($5.8) with 1.

Looking Ahead

Seattle and Vancouver are on bye this week and everyone else plays once. I like Maarten Paes (DAL, $7.7) in goal at Kansas City, and Sega Coulibaly (LAG, $8.7) in defense at RSL. Try on Luciano Acosta (CIN, $10.4) in the midfield vs. Toronto, and Jesus Jimenez (TOR, $9.3) at forward at Cincinnati.