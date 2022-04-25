D.C. win, Spirit draw, Loudoun lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 4/25/22

Hey there, so after playdates with one child, an illness with Mom and a whole lot of soccer, it’s Monday again.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-2 win over the New England Revolution by us, WaPo, and MLS (with more from them here). Bent Musket with the other end of things.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 2-2 draw with the North Carolina Courage by us and WaPo.

The Spirit also have something to show everyone today:

Washington Spirit to host NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal against OL Reign at Segra Field (us): Hi, this is Jason interrupting Ryan for a second, because some news broke after he went to bed that pertains to the Spirit, and then I broke a little more news building off of it. The news will...uh, make you laugh I guess?

DC United address Losada exit: “We should not be where we are” with this roster (MLS): Charlie talked with Dave and Lucy for their side, and the latter duo also sent an email out to...fans? Season Ticket Holders? Either way, that they’re speaking is the thing.

The Stunning End of the Hernán Losada Era at D.C. United (WCP): Excellent article by a budding young writer I’m told!

How players perceive coaching changes & what lessons DC United, San Jose could heed (MLS): Charlie Davies with another angle in this.

Gameday Report: Martinez leads Legion FC past Loudoun (USL): Was dealing with some sick family so I couldn’t go, but sure looked like Loudoun could have had a PK and didn’t (particularly as Birmingham got one for the same foul) and Hayden Sargis’ red looked harsh, but here we are.

USMNT to begin Nations League defense in Austin against Grenada (SSFC): It’s Nations League fever, catch it!

Finally, Doug Dobey is a D.C. fan in Richmond who suffered a stroke recently and is in need of funds to offset medical expenses. Here’s his GoFundMe, if you’re inclined to give.

And that’s what I have, make sure your HVAC is working!