Losada reaction, Bale to DCU? Bayern at Audi & more: Freedom Kicks for 4/22/22

Hi there, so I’m doing this for Jason because he has a bunch of stuff to do ahead of this weekend which will be...eventful!

Why D.C. United fired Hernán Losada: ‘It was about the whole package’ (Athletic): I’d imagine more things come out about this over the coming days and weeks, but I don’t think either side comes out looking better after this.

Meanwhile, this bit of transfer rumor, which conveniently came out yesterday morning:

Confirming these talks. #DCU also hold Bale’s discovery rights, which is a concept that remains hilarious. https://t.co/t5A91PZSdv — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) April 21, 2022

What’s next for DC United after departure of Hernan Losada? (MLS): We’ll find out soon enough! Also, this bit of news:

Just off the phone w/ #DCU's Lucy Rushton, who confirms @MLSist & @SoccerInsider reports about respected assistant Nicolas Frutos, who arrived with Losada, sticking around: "Chad wanted him as part of his staff and we as a front office wanted him to stay as well." — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) April 21, 2022

Marcelo Bielsa Disciples At D.C. United, San Jose Earthquakes Were Set Up To Fail (Forbes): I can’t speak to the Quakes, but I’m not sure how one reaches that conclusion without acknowledging two different reports about his man managing issues from Steve and Pablo. My two cents anyway.

Who’s next? 12 head coach candidates for DC United & San Jose Earthquakes (MLS): Hey, speaking of!

Fuera de las canchas por varias semanas (La Prensa): Andy Najar will be out for a bit (as will Bill Hamid), so bring on the fun!

D.C., Baltimore announce joint bid to host 2026 World Cup (WaPo): OK I guess?

D.C. United to play Bayern Munich in July 20th friendly (us): Not even on the season ticket holder package, so have fun everyone! WaPo with more.

Meanwhile, this seven minutes between Ryan Martin and Michael Gamble (the former recruited the latter at Wake Forest) is a nice look at how they get along. Your judgment of Loudoun aside, they’re making some attempts at content to have people get to know them better, and it’s worth a peek:

From Wake Forest to Loudoun United, Head Coach Ryan Martin and midfielder Michael Gamble have known each other for more than a decade. Learn more about their Wake Forest days, their personal growth, and Gamble's goal scoring record! pic.twitter.com/6pwvVYwStQ — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) April 21, 2022

Congressional Soccer Match to take place next week with embassy staff, soccer stars (The Hill): At Audi Field next week. Can any of them play, or coach?

Big Buzzard Point development, with thousands of apartments, locks in financing (WTOP): In things around Audi, this thing I guess. I haven’t been down there in a bit, so I don’t know where this is.

Anyway, that’s a bit, so if you get a chance, wish a belated birthday to Jason, who shares the same birthday as Iggy Pop. So here’s Henry Rollins talking about trying to upstage Iggy: