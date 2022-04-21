D.C. United fires Hernan Losada and more: Freedom Kicks for 21 April 2022

D.C. United fires head coach Hernan Losada

The biggest story of yesterday, and possibly the year for D.C. United, is the firing of head coach Hernan Losada six games into his second season. First reported by The Athletic, with the Washington Post giving more information, this news is as shocking as it was unexpected. I think D.C. United and the fans will be dealing with the fallout from this decision for months to come, and we get into what it all means in today’s episode of Filibuster, coming in the next few hours.

#ZeeSoccerPod goes LIVE to discuss the latest coaching change at #VamosUnited. Set a reminder below. https://t.co/vdGhhBqcbw — Zee Soccer Podcast (@zeesoccerpod) April 20, 2022

A must-listen from one of D.C. United’s star players, breaking down what goes on at the ground level during a coaching change like this.

Thank you Hernan Losada! For Everything, for the love, for every ounce of encouragement and for keeping it real with me! I sincerely believe you are destined to becoming a top manager at the top level. I’ll hold every moment with you & our talk this evening in my heart forever ❤️ — Bill Hamid (@BillHamid28) April 21, 2022

Bill Hamid seems to be sad that Losada is leaving the team, wishing him well on his next journeys.

A bit more D.C. United coaching news: Frederic Brillant has been promoted to Chad Ashton's staff after starting the year as a Loudoun United assistant, source says. The longtime French center back retired after last season, well-liked in DCU circles. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 21, 2022

After almost becoming a D.C. United assistant when he retired, but needed elsewhere, Frederic Brillant will now officially join Chad Ashton’s staff.

Hopefully Lucy Rushton and Dave Kasper have been on the phone with Taxi Fountas, who could play as soon as this weekend if his visa comes through. A twitter account from back in Europe takes a look at the situation Taxi might find himself in.

NEWS: #DCU have come to terms with Venezuelan int'l goalkeeper Rafael Romo. Romo, 32, was most recently with OH Leuven in the Belgian first division. 13 caps representing his country internationally.



(@cantogoles first to news of a potential move a couple days ago). — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) April 20, 2022

With Bill Hamid out for an indeterminate amount of time, I am glad to see some more competition at the backup level. Romo comes from Belgian, with the coach who knows Belgium the best just dismissed, but will give a bunch of experience to the crew on the back line.

D.C. United’s fourth round draw for the US Open Cup is tomorrow, and they will play either an MLS team or an MLS Next Pro team.

That’s all I have this morning; what’s up?