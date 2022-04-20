Happy 4/20 to those who celebrate. Before you enjoy the day, we give you the latest and greatest from yesterday’s news:

D.C. United strikes late in 3-0 US Open Cup win over Flower City Union - BRU

Ola Kamara had two goals, including one from the penalty spot, and Nigel Robertha added another as D.C. United beat Flower City Union 3-0 in the U.S. Open Cup. It was a sluggish, frustrating affair for the Black-and-Red, but they eventually wore down Flower City in the 2nd half.

Detroit City FC beats MLS team Columbus Crew, 2-1, in historic win in U.S. Open Cup - Detroit Free Press

CUPSET! My guys Detroit City shock the Columbus Crew in their first ever matchup against a MLS team to advance in the U.S. Open Cup. Let’s gooo!!

There was another huge Cupset in Chicago as Union Omaha equalized in the 122nd minute to make it 2-2, the latest goal in U.S. Open Cup history, and then beat the Chicago Fire 5-4 on penalties to advance.

USWNT learns Concacaf W Championship opponents - SSFC

The USWNT drew a pretty difficult group in the 2022 Concacaf W Championship as they will be in Group A with Mexico, Jamaica, and Haiti. Group B is Canada, Costa Rica, Panama, and Trinidad & Tobago.

Fantasy Focus: I like it when you call me Big Tata - BRU

New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos had 4 goals over the weekend, and his inclusion on your team made you the big winner in MLS Fantasy.

Liverpool, Manchester United fans honour Cristiano Ronaldo after newborn son’s death - ESPNFC

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend announced on Monday that they had lost one of their twin children at birth, and Liverpool FC and Manchester United fans banded together to show support to the Portuguese midfielder before their Premier League match.

Fulham seal Premier League promotion with win over Preston North End - ESPNFC

Fulham FC is back in the Premier League after destroying Preston North End 3-0 to clinch a top 2 finish in the EFL Championship. Congrats Fulhamerica!

Reviewing the new NWSL kits for 2022: From the bland to the ambitious - The Athletic

Meg Linehan, Steph Yang, and Brooks Peck review all the currently released jerseys for the NWSL. Spoiler: they don’t think too highly of the Washington Spirit’s new jerseys.

Finally, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification has been setl 23 teams will join hosts Ivory Coast at the tournament next summer. Here are the groups:

Here are the full #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 groups



Who will reach the final tournament? pic.twitter.com/SpWgkqt9TE — CAF (@CAF_Online) April 19, 2022

That’s it. More U.S. Open Cup action tonight, so let the chaos continue!