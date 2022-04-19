Fantasy Focus: I like it when you call me Big Tata

A score of 102 points led the league this round, with BongosFC taking home the honors.

At the top of the table, BL4CKnRED’s overall lead is down to 60 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Cincinnati’s Alec Kann ($4.7) kept a clean sheet and saved a penalty on the way to 16 points, leading the position. Meanwhile, Sean Johnson (NY, $7.2) scored 11 points on the strength of a clean sheet, and Maarten Paes (DAL, $7.3) also kept a clean sheet on the way to 10 points.

Defenders

Orlando’s Rodrigo Schlegel ($5.4) paired a goal with a clean sheet for 15 points, leading the defenders. A trio of clean-sheet players was in second with 12 points — Brooks Lennon (ATL, $8.1), and Miami teammates Aime Mabika ($5.1) and Damion Lowe ($6.6). For DCU, Julian Gressel ($9.2) scored 7 points, followed by Andy Najar ($6.6) with 5, Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.1) with 4, the pair of Steven Birnbaum ($5.7) and Donovan Pines ($5.0) with 2, Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) with 1, and Gaoussou Samake ($4.0) bringing it home with -1.

Midfielders

Djordje Mihailovic (MTL, $10.2) led the midfielders with 16 points on a goal and an assist. Behind him was Robin Lod (MIN, $8.7), who paired a goal with an assist on the way to 13 points, the same as Hany Mukhtar (NSH, $11.2), who did it on two goals. The United midfield featured Chris Durkin ($6.6) with 5 points, Russell Canouse ($6.1) with 3, and Drew Skundrich ($5.9) with 1.

Forwards

Valentin Castellanos (NY, $9.1) erupted for four goals on the way to 27 points, cruising to the positional and overall scoring lead. In the rearview were Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ, $7.8), with two goals and 15 points, and Thiago Andrade (NYC, $6.9) with two goals and 13 points. The scoring D.C. forwards were Ola Kamara ($8.5) with 8 points, and both Michael Estrada ($8.3) and Taxi Fountas ($8.5) with 1 each.

Looking Ahead

I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop with Chicago’s defense, which has conceded just two goals in seven games, but that hasn’t happened yet, so you can play Gabriel Slonina (CHI, $9.2) in goal @ Minnesota. In defense I like Lucas Esteves (COL, $8.0) vs. Charlotte, and Joao Paulo (SEA, $8.7) in the midfield @ San Jose. At forward, if Valentin Castellanos is back among the goals, you could do a lot worse than him vs. Toronto.