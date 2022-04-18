Spirit win, Uniteds lose & more: Freedom Kicks for 4/18/22

Hi there, turns out that Easter egg hunts the morning after having to watch a West Coast evening soccer kickoff? Not at all fun!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-2 loss to Austin FC by us, WaPo, and MLS.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 3-1 win over NJ/NY Gotham FC by us and WaPo.

Loudoun United defense let Oakland roll in 4-1 loss (us): An early second-half stretch of breakdowns was the deciding factor here.

Jeremy Garay: «Ahora estamos enfocados en el Premundial de Concacaf» (Diario ES): With the El Salvador U20 side in Dallas, it sounds like he’ll go to senior team in June if he gets the call (he had looked at the US side for a minute), so good for him.

Liverpool, Man City squads on par but FA Cup semifinal win shows Klopp’s side firing on all cylinders (ESPNFC): My receipts show that I like Liverpool and have no idea whether their winning four trophies is going to happen. But with the EFL Cup won, alive in the semifinals of the Champions League, Finals of the FA Cup, and a point out of first in the Premier League? May as well enjoy the ride.

Finally if you have HBO Max, the Tony Hawk autobio-documentary is a good watch: