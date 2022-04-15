Good morning! D.C. United has a game tomorrow, the Washington Spirit have a game Sunday, Loudoun United is doing some #USLAfterDark tomorrow, and it turns out there are other soccer teams elsewhere. Who would have thought?

We start with who’s unavailable for United’s game against Austin FC:

We’re hoping to find out who Loudoun will have on loan sometime today.

Why Chris Durkin came home to D.C. United | Washington Post

Chris Durkin talked to Steven Goff about what life was like in Belgium, and what influenced his decision to return to MLS.

Cecilio Domínguez’s Mysterious Suspension Overshadows Winning Austin FC Form | Austin Chronicle

Here’s more on that suspension, which came with no real information beyond “possible off-field misconduct,” which is never good.

Austin Cars Banned at Upcoming Buzzard Point Soccer Match: Tale No. 26 | Tales From Buzzard Point

Do not drive your Austin to the game tomorrow, they are banned, as this definitely real and not fictional piece that is definitely based on a ban that exists details.

We’ll have some Spirit news later today, as the team’s pre-game press conference is this afternoon.

Loudoun United have “something to prove” ahead of West Coast, Open Cup games | Black and Red United

Ryan Keefer talked with Ryan Martin, Rio Hope-Gund, and Sami Guediri about what’s going on with Loudoun, and also how the team’s relationship with DCU has had an impact on their roster and the short-term challenge with the Open Cup meaning fewer players being around on loan.

Lessons learned: OL Reign 3, San Diego Wave FC 1 | LAG Confidential

OL Reign make NWSL history with 3-1 victory over San Diego Wave FC | Sounder at Heart

There was one top-level game last night, with a rotated OL Reign going up 3-0 very, very fast en route to a 3-1 win over a nearer-to-full-strength San Diego Wave. Reminder that the Spirit’s season opener on May 1 is against the Reign, the only team in their class when it comes to talent right now. It should be a banger.

I don’t have too much else on the docket, but before we go, a look at Eintracht Frankfurt fans, who traveled in enormous numbers to the Camp Nou to watch their side win 3-2 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate over Barcelona.

Es el Camp Nou aunque parezca el Bernabeu… pic.twitter.com/58XgcHIxJz — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) April 14, 2022

Alright, get out there and try to have fun, like these folks did!