USWNT preview, Loudoun features & more: Freedom Kicks for 4/12/22

Hi there, so the lineup shuffling continues for your link posters. I was (well, am) at Ocean City this weekend with my older son while my wife and younger son were home sick. We were meeting up with my brother/my son’s Uncle to enjoy each other’s company for the first time in awhile. More than that, we finally had the chance to scatter the ashes of our father on what would have been his 80th birthday (ultimately one of the many lives lost to Covid). While it wasn’t a complete group of people, having the chance be around other family members and have fun and laugh was fun for all involved, and if you haven’t seen someone in a minute thanks to Covid, give them a call, put it on your calendars. You won’t regret it.

Andy Najar se confiesa en DIEZ: Desea volver a la Selección de Honduras y revela su sueño de retornar a jugar en el fútbol europeo (Diez): Andy gets into wanting to go back to Europe, wanting to return to the Honduras national team and a bit more, if you have the time and a translate app if you need it.

In lieu of D.C. United and the Washington Spirit playing this weekend, do you want to see the world’s best soccer team with some doggos what am I saying of course you do:

You’re doggone right we saved some pup content for #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/j3sbebBYE8 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 11, 2022

Continuing the Spirit players on National Team duty, this look at Mexico (and Karina Rodriguez) against Puerto Rico is worth your upbrief.

USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2022 friendly: What to watch for (SSFC): Donald looks at whether the ladies can get to double digits tonight, but his prediction went safe. Jeez!

Meanwhile, here’s a faraway angle of Jeremy Garay’s goal for El Salvador’s U20 side in Dallas Cup competition:

Gol de tiro libre de El Salvador! Le estamos ganando 2-1 al Koge de Dinamarca (1T). El gol lo anotó Jeremy Garay del DC United.



Vamos Azulita pic.twitter.com/ErJCdfwKVf — El Pájaro Picón (@elpajaropiconsv) April 12, 2022

Jermaine Fordah: Globetrotter, Dreamchaser & Pioneer Mega-Commuter (US Soccer): Jermaine was Loudoun’s goalkeeper last year and he found a new club in the USL League Two, and this is a nice origin story.

The Twenty-Seven: Top-ten Detroit, your mailbag, and Team of the (Early) Season (USL Tactics): I’ll link to John and damn near anyone who burns some calories on Loudoun, and a couple of players there get much-deserved praise, despite what the last three weeks have been.

Finally I’m not sure what the third season of Barry brings, but give me a good handful of it: