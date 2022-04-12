Fantasy Focus: Campana Wanna

There was a tie at the top of the league this round, as DagNRed (left) and Lets Go Brendan --- Hines-Ike both scored 78 points.

BL4CKnRED is still the overall leader, now with a margin of 68 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT, $6.4) and Andre Blake (PHI, $9.7) each kept a clean sheet, splitting the positional lead with 10 points each, while Tim Melia (SKC, $7.3) saved a penalty on the way to 8 points.

Defenders

Nashville’s David Romney ($7.7) scored a goal on the way to 11 points, leading the defenders. Behind him was a trio of players with 10 points — Jack Elliott (PHI, $8.9) and Hector Jimenez (ATX, $5.3), who each kept a clean sheet, and Rudy Camacho (MTL, $5.4), who scored a goal.

Midfielders

There was a four-way tie for the midfield lead on 11 points, including Ryan Gauld (VAN, $8.5) and Jordy Alcivar (CLT, $5.4), who each scored a goal; Samuel Grandsir (LAG, $6.6), who had two assists; and Yimmi Chara (POR, $11.0), who paired a goal with an assist.

Forwards

Leonardo Campana (MIA, $6.2) had a hat trick on the way to 18 points, leading the forwards and all players, ahead of Jeremy Ebobisse (MTL, $7.3) with two goals and 13 points. Jesus Ferreira (DAL, $9.4) rounded out the top three with 12 points on two goals.

Looking Ahead

A full slate of games is on deck this round. I like Jonathan Bond (LAG, $7.7) as a budget option in goal at Chicago, and in defense I’m going with David Romney at San Jose. Romney’s teammate Hany Mukhtar ($10.7) looks great in the midfield, and I like Jordan Morris (SEA, $7.5) at forward vs. Miami.