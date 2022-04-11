Happy Monday, everyone. Due to some schedule conflicts, we got some shifting of the Freedom Kicks this week. So, you got me to recap a nice weekend of soccer:

USWNT 9-1 Uzbekistan: The Americans put on a Goal Scoring Feast - SSFC

Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez both score for the USWNT as they put 9 on the board in a 9-1 victory over Uzbekistan. Afterwards, we get the reaction from Sanchez on scoring her first goal for the USWNT.

D.C. United to face Flower City Union in 2022 US Open Cup Third Round - BRU

D.C. United will hit the road as they will face Flower City Union in the U.S. Open Cup on April 19th. It will be their first ever match against a team from NISA.

The Northern Lights & Constellation Kits - Minnesota Aurora FC

USL W League side Minnesota Aurora FC dropped some wonderful kits over the weekend. Someone wanna buy me one in a 2XL?

Ronaldo: Police investigating after Manchester United forward appears to break fan’s phone - BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated after he broke a fan’s phone after Manchester United’s loss over the weekend to Everton.

Hit the comments and let us know what were some of the best stories you saw over the weekend.