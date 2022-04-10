It has been 28 days since Loudoun United played at Segra Field, following a three-game road stretch of increasing difficulty that has been going fairly well, in getting 4 points from the New York Red Bulls II and Miami FC, and acquitting themselves decently at Pittsburgh before the Riverhounds brought on the heavy ammunition last to hand the Red-and-White their first loss of 2022. Coming home they play another top side in the Eastern Conference in Louisville City FC, who have amassed five clean sheets in their first six matches across all competitions, and taking at least one point today would leave them with their best start in their eight-year history. It’s going to be formidable for Ryan Martin’s bunch.

Key player concept: A seamless transition

With D.C. United’s organization about to juggle MLS play, a West coast trip for its USL Championship side, the U.S. Open Cup and the Generation adidas Cup, things are starting to spread out to a point where everyone will be getting some minutes, and that appears to be starting today. After Steve Goff’s report last week of some loan downs, expect to see some faces in key positions on the field today up against a 2nd Division side that will give them a battle today, making for some interesting subplots.

Location: Segra Field (Leesburg, VA)

Kickoff time: 4:00 pm Eastern

Projected Loudoun starting 11/who D.C. United is loaning: I’d heard a couple of different names early on, but the final list late Saturday:

Full list of #DCU loanees for #LetsRide tomorrow:



Jon Kempin

Hayden Sargis

Moses Nyeman

Ted Ku-DiPietro

Gaoussou Samaké

Kimarni Smith

Jeremy Garay

Jacob Greene — Jason Anderson (@JasonDCsoccer) April 10, 2022

Anyway, they’ll start and I’d guess about half are on minutes limits, so they’ll get subbed either at halftime or at the hour mark. A couple of other names appear to be either taking a week off, or maybe getting ready for Open Cup duty, who knows. No Luis Zamudio and Grant Lillard, so Fairfax’s own Joe Rice gets to back up Jon Kempin after spending the last two years at New England Revolution II, along with other surprises here and there.

Starters: Kempin; Rio Hope-Gund, Hayden Sargis, Sami Guediri; Jacob Greene, Nicky Downs, Moses Nyeman, Gaossou Samake; Kimarni Smith, Jackson Hopkins, Ted Ku-DiPietro

Bench: Rice, Carson Vom Steeg, Landry Houssou, Tyler Freeman, Michael Gamble, Azaad Liadi, Zoumana Diarra

Key Louisville player/former D.C. players: Brian Ownby

Louisville is coached by former D.C. player Danny Cruz, who is also the club’s Technical Director and was an assistant to John Hackworth before his abrupt resignation in April 2021. Cruz served as an interim coach before taking the tag off last October and has an already impressive 23-8-9 record, a testament to the club’s roster strength.

Chief among them is Ownby. The 32-year-old former Richmond Kicker is second in the East in created chances (10) and played 45 minutes in the club’s Open Cup win midweek. Along with Wilson Harris, they will look to generate offense while the defense continues its top shelf work.

Referee: Luis Arroyo

Available Streaming: ESPN+ (click to subscribe to ESPN+, and your friends at B&RU get a little bit of cash!)

What are you drinking?: I’m not completely sure; at some point today I’m taking some part of the family to the beach to meet family and such, so if I can find that Old Bay Vodka and put it in a glass, I may give that a try.

This is the place for all your pre-game, in-game, and post-game discussions.

(Black and Red United has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Black and Red United and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.)