Fantasy Focus: Captain Morgan

With a score of 93 points, Phila-DC led the league this round.

That score took Phila-DC to the top of the overall table, with a margin of just two points to second place.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

D.C.’s own Bill Hamid ($8.0) led the goalkeepers this round with a clean sheet and 11 points. Behind him were Tim Melia (SKC, $6.9) and Pedro Gallese (ORL, $8.0), who both scored 9 points on the strength of a clean sheet.

Defenders

Francisco Calvo (SJ, $6.0) scored two goals and 18 points, leading the defenders. Well behind him was the 12-point pair of Lucas Esteves (COL, $6.7), who tallied an assist and a clean sheet, and Julio Cascante (ATX, $7.0), who scored a goal. Brad Smith ($7.0) led the United defense with 9 points; followed by the trio of Andy Najar ($7.0), Steven Birnbaum ($6.5), and Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.5) with 8 points each; and another trio of Julian Gressel ($8.7), Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.0) and Donovan Pines ($5.3) with 1 each.

Midfielders

Lewis Morgan (NYR, $10.0) scored a hat trick on the way to 20 points, leading the midfielders and all players, while Sebastian Driussi (ATX, $10.0) added an assist to two goals for 17 points. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $10.0) rounded out the top three with 15 points on two goals. The DCU midfield featured Edison Flores ($7.5), Griffin Yow ($5.9), and Drew Skundrich ($6.8) with 3 points each; Moses Nyeman ($5.8) with 2 points; and Adrien Perez ($4.7) with 1 point.

Forwards

Colorado’s Diego Rubio ($7.2) led the forwards with a goal, an assist, and 13 points. Behind him were Patryk Klimala (NYR, $9.3) with three assists and 12 points, and Brian Rodriguez (LA, $8.6) with an assist and 8 points. Ola Kamara ($9.4) led the United forwards with 7 points, while Michael Estrada ($9.2) scored 3.

Looking Ahead

As long as Matt Turner is still out, I like Earl Edwards (NE, $5.1) to keep the clean sheet streak rolling in goal at home against Real Salt Lake. Look at Antonio Carlos (ORL, $7.5) in defense at home against Cincinnati, and in the midfield I like Maxi Moralez (NYC, $9.5) at home against Montreal. Get Josef Martinez (ATL, $9.6) on your forward line at home against Charlotte.