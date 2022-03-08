Good morning! According to MLS’s own Opta data, Bill Hamid completed 116.7% of his passes as D.C. United beat FC Cincinnati over the weekend. Incredible stuff, on top of all the saves. Surely he was recognized on the Team of the Week. I’m so sure I won’t even go check! No way anyone got that wrong. No sir.

Three things from D.C. United sneaking out of TQL Stadium with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati | Black and Red United

We broke down some aspects of United’s weekend victory, getting into the tactical change of note, individual performances, and bigger-picture thoughts.

Contenders or pretenders? What to make of MLS’s 4 remaining perfect teams | MLSsoccer.com

Good news: United is one of four teams that has opened the season with two wins in two games!

Now, is that sustainable? Only if the performances get better.

United We Serve | DCUnited.com

The Black-and-Red are looking to get out into the community, starting with an event with the Capital Area Food Bank in a couple of weeks. Volunteers can sign up on a form in the link above.

Speaking of doing good in the community, one of our own is raising money to help end childhood cancer:

Shaving my hair and beard in SIX DAYS to help @StBaldricks end childhood cancer! Want to help the cause?



1. Donate! https://t.co/QTNFeXs81V



2. Come hang out, watch people get shorn, have a drink, and bid on cool auctiony stuff at @BoundaryStoneDC this Sunday March 13 3-7pm pic.twitter.com/gsrBJVdbBL — Just an Adam (@202amt) March 7, 2022

If you can, please donate to Adam’s drive with St. Baldrick’s, and celebrate the end of him looking like he wants to become a treacherous turn-of-the-century mystic.

Washington Spirit soccer superstar Trinity Rodman takes her family’s competitive nature to new heights and shares her knowledge with young athletes | WBGO.org

Trinity Rodman talks about her rather unique situation, being so young yet also being a star player on a championship team.

Would you like a team beer?

Come meet MBFC Players + Staff at @TrueRespite!



Say hi to our roster & share the excitement for the season while having a Halftime Haze.



Friday, 3/11

5pm

@TrueRespite - 7301 Calhoun Pl #600, Derwood, MD 20855



Come out, grab a beer, + get ready for the year!#ForAll pic.twitter.com/q1XVqWpKBf — Maryland Bobcats FC (@MDBobcatsFC) March 7, 2022

The Maryland Bobcats are having an event where you can meet players and try their new Halftime Haze IPA (made by True Respite Brewing) this Friday night.

Delta Air Lines Becomes Official Airline and Travel Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League | NWSLsoccer.com

The NWSL announced a major sponsorship with Delta yesterday, but the deal apparently doesn’t have anything to do with how teams get to games, which is usually...you know...involving planes.

A goalkeeper’s perspective: Kailen Sheridan | All for XI

San Diego Wave and Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan talks some of the finer points of being a goalkeeper. This is a pretty interesting piece, especially if you’ve ever found yourself saying “I feel a little less confident evaluating keepers.”