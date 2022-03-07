Hi there, I’m trying to be brief as I have to switch guard duty for a 5-month-old.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati by us, WaPo, and MLS.

Washington Spirit announce preseason roster update (us): The Champs dial things in a little more ahead of their opener.

Several injured during fan brawl at Liga MX game between Atlas, Queretaro (ESPN): It feels like a million years ago since I saw D.C. play their in CCL play, and I hope that this gets handled in such a way that it doesn’t happen again in Liga MX.

Onto more entertaining events, I’m still unpacking this Loudoun tweet posted 8 days before their opener:

Team bonding at its finest as we head into match week 1! ⁣

⁣#LetsRide pic.twitter.com/TepvkJ1X4v — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) March 4, 2022

Why you may (or may not) ask? Well, Loudoun’s only got 11 signed players whom they’ve shared publicly, so that leaves a lot of tea leaves to be read from this until game day (or at least until rosters are published this week), and at least as far as I can tell:

Ted Ku-DiPietro appears to have been loaned down along with Kimarni Smith and Hayden Sargis,

Skage Simonson has joined the club,

A handful of Academy contract players old (Jace Clark, Abdellatif Aboukoura) and new (Isaac Espinal, Gavin Turner, Matai Akinmboni) are part of the group.

As far as what it all means? Not completely sure, other than giving kids who are on YNT radars a lot of room to work is promising, and having that enthusiasm next to Ku-DiPietro and Jackson Hopkins could make for someone fun.

And national treasure Dave Johnson gets a big boost for a pet cause:

Wizards, KPMG, Giant, and WTOP combine to donate $100k to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on behalf of @davejsports who is in his 25th season doing the Wizards radio play-by-play pic.twitter.com/bLTSYKXBNd — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) March 6, 2022

Joao Rojas no se mueve de Emelec a pesar de la oferta del DC United (Direct TV): So D.C. reportedly upped their offer for Rojas from $2.4 million to $3.2 million, and Emelec’s President went on to say that Rojas isn’t going, and no transfer is planned. Sounds definitive this time!

In news relating to actual players, Taxi Fountas really WAS sick, being out and suffering a weight loss post-Covid diagnosis, appeared on the bench in Rapid’s 3-0 win over Klagenfurt Sunday, which pushed them over said foes into 5th, ahead of the Championship Round.

Cindy Parlow Cone Re-Elected as USSF President (SSFC): This is good I’m told.

