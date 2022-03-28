USMNT win, Spirit/Loudoun draw & more: Freedom Kicks for 3/28/22

Hi there, man the international break kind and dries up these linkposts sometimes, thank goodness for the USMNT I guess!

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: USA 5-1 Panama - The USMNT get the job done with a big win at home (SSFC): Yeehaw! WaPo with more.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s 1-1 draw with Gotham FC by us and WaPo.

Loudoun United trade chances with Miami FC in 0-0 draw (us): Loudoun remain unbeaten and looked good, but they’ll face the first of two big tests this week. And I don’t think Loudoun would get a sequence like this any of the last couple of years:

Your Save(s) of the Match from Hayden Sargis and Rio Hope-Gund #LetsRide | @GoSegra pic.twitter.com/yEm1rx2eNa — Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) March 27, 2022

2022 US Open Cup Round 1: NC Fusion awarded forfeit win, decide to play game anyway against SC United (USOC): This is a kind of crazy story and a note that lower division soccer can be sketchy sometimes.

West Chester United and FC Motown will replay U.S. Open Cup match on Friday (Brotherly Game): And this is less crazy but just as fun for USOC shenanigans.

