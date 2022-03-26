Loudoun United looked to potentially end the night as the only team in the Eastern Conference to win their first three games of the season, facing a Miami FC squad depleted due to injury and international call-ups. And while they had the better chances in the second half, they weren’t able to put any in the net, battling Miami to a 0-0 draw at Riccardo Silva stadium.

While D.C. United was off this week, there were not changes to the players loaned down to Loudoun, with Jeremy Garay, Jacob Greene, Hayden Sargis, and Kimarni Smith all starting, while Azaad Liadi returned from short-term loan from D.C.

The first half found Miami and Loudoun trading relatively modest chances, the exception being a 12th minute disallowed goal by Luca Antonelli of Miami from a corner kick, as Paco Craig had fouled Loudoun captain Rio Hope Gund. Craig almost had one of his own from a Miami corner kick:

31' | @pacmangigi going up ⬆️



Nearly sends this one home.

In the second half, Loudoun had their most dangerous chance on the head of substitute Landry Houssou:

56’ | Huge chance for Landry! But still scoreless in Miami. Getting closer...



56' | Huge chance for Landry! But still scoreless in Miami. Getting closer...

0-0 | #MIAvLDN

Smith had a chance later from a long ball by Sami Guediri but could not gather the ball quickly enough:

Guediri was unfortunately sent off for fouling Adonijah Reid, his second yellow following an early first half one for throwing the ball away from a restart. Tyler Freeman came on in the second half and provided the last moment of a potential Loudoun win:

The next game for Loudoun (2-0-1, 7 pts) is next Saturday night at Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Box Score

USL Championship Regular Season - Game 3

Miami FC 0

Loudoun United FC 0

Lineups:

Miami (4231): Jake McGuire; Mark Segbers, Paco Craig (C), Luca Antonelli, Othello Bah (Junior Palacios 90+1); Dennis Delouna, Boulawatife Akinyode; Christian Sorto, Florian Valot, Josh Perez (Adonijah Reid 63), Romeo Parkes

Loudoun (3412): Luis Zamudio; Rio Hope-Gund (C), Hayden Sargis, Grant Lillard; Jacob Greene, Nicky Downs (Landry Houssou 45), Jeremy Garay (Matai Akinmboni 86), Sami Guediri; Michael Gamble; Kimarni Smith (Isaac Espinal 74), Azaad Liadi (Tyler Freeman 66),

Bookings:

Miami - Bah 8, Parkes 61, Antonelli 63

Loudoun - Guediri (15, 83 (RC)), Downs 42