Good morning! It is a warm and rainy day today, and warm, rainy, and blustery is one of my low-key favorite kinds of weather. The wind is blowing in a lot of USMNT World Cup Qualifiers, so let’s get straight to it.

USA vs. Mexico, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for

The United States has three games left in qualifying, and they need a combination of 6 points either won by themselves or dropped by Panama and Costa Rica in order to go to Qatar at the end of the year. For up, however, is a trip to Mexico City, always the hardest game of the entire cycle.

Sources: DC United re-acquire midfielder Chris Durkin (via Houston Dynamo)

D.C. United badly needs help in the midfield and Sint-Truidense is not doing well in their table. Bringing Richmond’s own Chris Durkin back to the team solves an immediate need, gets him regular playing time, and could lead to another move down the line. He’s still only 22!

Salem is a former player for the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit, and now joins Kris Ward’s coaching staff. If you’re interested in her background and what makes her tick, there’s a good interview with her already out there:

Honoring the , Inspiring the



30 consecutive seasons is unprecedented. We’re proud of our history and how we’ve helped shape soccer in America. Now, we aim to inspire the next generation.https://t.co/fYi8rn6nxT



Proudly presenting the ‘93 Legacy Jersey Set! pic.twitter.com/pWWnIZFveP — Richmond Kickers (@RichmondKickers) March 23, 2022

These new Richmond Kickers jerseys are fire, I’ve already ordered the green one and will be getting the red, white, and blue when it comes out.

That’s all I have this morning: one big soccer game tonight. What’s up with you>?