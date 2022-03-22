Fantasy Focus: Jesus’s Rise

The rich got richer this round, as BL4CKnRED cruised to the lead this round with a total of 100 points, 13 more than anyone else.

That score helped BL4CKnRED extend the overall lead to 29 points.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

The pair of Pedro Gallese (ORL, $8.7) and Andre Blake (PHI, $8.7) kept clean sheets on the way to 9 points, splitting the positional lead. Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair ($6.0) kept a clean sheet of his own for 8 points. United’s Bill Hamid ($8.3) scored 3 points.

Defenders

Ronald Matarrita (CIN, $6.7) added a goal to his two assists en route to 17 points and the positional lead. Behind him were Ryan Hollingshead (LA, $6.8) with two goals and 15 points, and Kai Wagner (PHI, $9.2) with 11 points on a clean sheet and an assist. The D.C. defense featured Andy Najar ($7.1) and Julian Gressel ($8.2) with 4 points each; Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.5) with 3; and the trio of Brad Smith ($7.0), Steven Birnbaum ($6.4), and Antonio Alfaro ($4.4) with 1 each.

Midfielders

Carles Gil (NE, $12.0) scored a goal on the way to 14 points, leading the midfielders, just ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI, $9.6), who scored a goal and posted two assists for 13 points. Alejandro Bedoya (PHI, $8.1) completed the top three with a goal and 11 points. The DCU midfield was led by Russell Canouse ($6.0) with 8 points, ahead of Edison Flores ($6.8) with 2, and Ted Ku-DiPietro ($4.0) with 1.

Forwards

Jesus Ferreira (DAL, $8.4) scored a hat trick with an assist on top, totaling 22 points and leading the forwards and all scorers. Behind him were Brandon Vazquez (CIN, $7.1), who scored 18 points on two goals and an assist, and Karol Swiderski (CLT, $8.8), who scored 17 points on the same. The scoring forwards for United were Nigel Robertha ($7.0) with 5 points, and Ola Kamara ($8.8) with 2.

Looking Ahead

I don’t know why just three games are on the schedule this week, but those games and the full slate next weekend mean that 1) this round will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday, April 3, and 2) this is a double gamer for Charlotte, Salt Lake, Portland, Orlando, Cincinnati, and Kansas City. That isn’t a particularly high-scoring set of players for a double game round, but some are worth selecting. At goalkeeper I’m looking at Aljaz Ivacic (POR, $6.2) with home games against Orlando and the Galaxy. In defense I like Kai Wagner at home against Charlotte, and in the midfield I like Remi Walter (SKC, $9.2) vs. RSL and @ Vancouver. At forward, Brandon Vazquez looks strong @ Charlotte and vs. Montreal.