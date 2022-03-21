 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D.C. United lose, Spirit draw, Loudoun win & more: Freedom Kicks for 3/21/22

A little bit of everything in DMV soccer.

By Ryan Keefer
MLS: D.C. United at Toronto FC Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-1 loss to Toronto FC by us, WaPo, and MLS. Waking the Red has the other side of it.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s scoreless draw with the Orlando Pride by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other end of things.

Loudoun United batter 10-man Red Bulls II in 3-0 win (us): Loudoun has looked...good, so far? Give them a look while the international break is on next week.

The Twenty-Seven: San Diego in the title mix, Loudoun on the bubble (USL Tactics): John is basically the only one in this space covering USL in statistical and video breakdown form, and this summary of Loudoun’s first two games is accurate in a few ways.

The first bit of off-field business is this Taxi teaser:

And the poking and prodding appear to be going on:

Also found this one late last night, but good to see Bill Hamid finally get called up and whaaaaaa

LAG Confidential chat with San Diego Wave’s Tegan McGrady (LAGC): Nice look at where Tegan is and her thoughts on where she won a championship at.

Pouring one out for D.C. United...FC in Engerland:

Finally, Barry is coming back on HBO soon, and the teaser has my hopes way the heck up:

