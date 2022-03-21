D.C. United lose, Spirit draw, Loudoun win & more: Freedom Kicks for 3/21/22

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-1 loss to Toronto FC by us, WaPo, and MLS. Waking the Red has the other side of it.

Recaps of the Washington Spirit’s scoreless draw with the Orlando Pride by us and WaPo. Mane Land with the other end of things.

Loudoun United batter 10-man Red Bulls II in 3-0 win (us): Loudoun has looked...good, so far? Give them a look while the international break is on next week.

The Twenty-Seven: San Diego in the title mix, Loudoun on the bubble (USL Tactics): John is basically the only one in this space covering USL in statistical and video breakdown form, and this summary of Loudoun’s first two games is accurate in a few ways.

The first bit of off-field business is this Taxi teaser:

you have a nice weekend, Black-and-Red family. pic.twitter.com/HuXSla8xnk — D.C. United (@dcunited) March 18, 2022

And the poking and prodding appear to be going on:

I missed the other game but at least this is something pic.twitter.com/PNiWgV7nZv — Ryan Keefer (@reefa_k) March 19, 2022

Also found this one late last night, but good to see Bill Hamid finally get called up and whaaaaaa

Leone Stars Squad for Togo, Liberia and Congo Brazzaville friendlies in Turkey on the 24th, 27th and 29th March 2022 respectively. pic.twitter.com/dVPw0BFLhX — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) March 20, 2022

LAG Confidential chat with San Diego Wave’s Tegan McGrady (LAGC): Nice look at where Tegan is and her thoughts on where she won a championship at.

Pouring one out for D.C. United...FC in Engerland:

After 3 amazing seasons, today signalled the end for D.C. United.



Due to a lack of commitment throughout this season, this year will be D.C.’s last. A massive thank you to everyone that’s played for us or come and supported the boys❤️#UpTheDC — DC United FC (@DCUtdFC) March 20, 2022

Finally, Barry is coming back on HBO soon, and the teaser has my hopes way the heck up: