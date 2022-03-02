Happy Wednesday, everyone. We got some big news for the USWNT and USMNT yesterday, so we start there:

Turner Sports, HBO Max wins U.S. Soccer TV rights in 8-year deal - SSFC

8 years, $25-27 million per year for U.S. Soccer, as TNT, TBS, and HBO Max will be the new home of the USMNT and USWNT starting next year.

Washington Spirit to join European powers for women’s tournament in Portland, Ore. - WaPo

The Washington Spirit will participate in the Women’s International Champions Cup this summer, which will be hosted by the Portland Thorns. Chelsea FC is the 3rd team, and either PSG, FC Barcelona, or Bayern Munich will be the 4th team to round out the tournament.

The final team in the USL W League is here, and it’s right down the road in McLean:

The 44th and final club joining for the inaugural season



Welcome to the W, @mcleansoccer! pic.twitter.com/xVZ6mjZcXV — USL W League (@USLWLeague) March 1, 2022

Fantasy Focus: Vela-va Start - BRU

The first week of Fantasy MLS is in the books, and we see who led the week’s top team.

Power Rankings: Atlanta, LAFC & Nashville soar after MLS is Back weekend - MLS

They got D.C. United in 19th, up 2 spots. The disrespect...

Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol quits in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - ESPNFC

The Lokomotiv Moscow coach has quit after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying he couldn’t coach in a country that was invading another.

D.C. United may have a new chant that we need to learn...what do y’all think?

I found @dcunited’s new chant for El Goleador!!!



Es Michael Michael Michael Estrada

Le mete piquete en en cada jugada

Es Michael Michael Michael Estrada

Y con los goles de Michael ganamos por goleada pic.twitter.com/663HgQglRx — Claudia Pagán (@ClaudiaMPagan) March 1, 2022

Shakhtar Donetsk evacuate Brazilian players to Romania - BBC

Brazilian players in Ukraine’s domestic league have had issues getting out of the country. Shakhtar Donetsk has evacuated their players to Romania.

Barcelona want their own cryptocurrency to challenge football’s elite - ESPNFC

Barca’s trying to do their own crypto. It’s probably gonna be named Més Que Un Currency and be thoroughly disappointing.

Enjoy the day, everyone. Peace to Ukraine.