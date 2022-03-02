 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Turner Sports gets U.S. Soccer TV rights, Washington Spirit to play in WICC, and more: Freedom Kicks for March 2, 2022

The Spirit will play a European team this summer.

By Donald Wine II
/ new
SOCCER: AUG 07 NWSL - Portland Thorns FC at Washington Spirit Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, everyone. We got some big news for the USWNT and USMNT yesterday, so we start there:

Turner Sports, HBO Max wins U.S. Soccer TV rights in 8-year deal - SSFC

8 years, $25-27 million per year for U.S. Soccer, as TNT, TBS, and HBO Max will be the new home of the USMNT and USWNT starting next year.

Washington Spirit to join European powers for women’s tournament in Portland, Ore. - WaPo

The Washington Spirit will participate in the Women’s International Champions Cup this summer, which will be hosted by the Portland Thorns. Chelsea FC is the 3rd team, and either PSG, FC Barcelona, or Bayern Munich will be the 4th team to round out the tournament.

The final team in the USL W League is here, and it’s right down the road in McLean:

Fantasy Focus: Vela-va Start - BRU

The first week of Fantasy MLS is in the books, and we see who led the week’s top team.

Power Rankings: Atlanta, LAFC & Nashville soar after MLS is Back weekend - MLS

They got D.C. United in 19th, up 2 spots. The disrespect...

Lokomotiv Moscow coach Markus Gisdol quits in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - ESPNFC

The Lokomotiv Moscow coach has quit after Russia invaded Ukraine, saying he couldn’t coach in a country that was invading another.

D.C. United may have a new chant that we need to learn...what do y’all think?

Shakhtar Donetsk evacuate Brazilian players to Romania - BBC

Brazilian players in Ukraine’s domestic league have had issues getting out of the country. Shakhtar Donetsk has evacuated their players to Romania.

Barcelona want their own cryptocurrency to challenge football’s elite - ESPNFC

Barca’s trying to do their own crypto. It’s probably gonna be named Més Que Un Currency and be thoroughly disappointing.

Enjoy the day, everyone. Peace to Ukraine.

More From Black And Red United

Loading comments...