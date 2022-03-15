Fantasy Focus: I’m just a Bill

BL4CKnRED led this round, putting up 94 points.

That pushed BL4CKnRED back to the top of the overall table, where they now sit with a 12-point lead.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Minnesota’s Dayne St. Clair ($5.5) saved a penalty (ball don’t lie) and kept a clean sheet against the Metros, leading the position with 15 points. Behind him were William Yarbrough (COL, $8.4), who kept a clean sheet on the way to 10 points, and Gabriel Slonina (CHI, $8.0), who did the same for 9 points. For DCU, Bill Hamid ($8.5) scored 2 points.

Defenders

Bill Tuiloma (POR, $6.0) scored a goal and kept a clean sheet on the way to 17 points, leading the defenders and all players. Trailing him were Lucas Esteves (COL, $7.2), who sored 13 points on a clean sheet and an assist, and Rafael Czichos (CHI, $8.5), who kept a clean sheet and scored 12 points. The United defense was led by Julian Gressel ($8.4) with 5 points, followed by Steven Birnbaum ($6.8) with 3, Brad Smith ($7.4) with 2, and the pair of Andy Najar ($7.2) and Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.7) with 1.

Midfielders

Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $10.5) led the midfielders with a goal, an assist, and 15 points, ahead of Mark-Anthony Kaye (COL, $8.5), who scored a goal and 13 points. Derrick Etienne (CLB, $7.0) rounded out the top three with a goal, an assist, and 12 points. For D.C., the midfield featured Drew Skundrich ($6.7) with 4 points, and both Edison Flores ($7.2) and Adrien Perez ($4.5) with 3,

Forwards

There was a tie at the top for the forwards, with both Brandon Vazquez (CIN, $6.6) and Carlos Quintero (HOU, $7.2) scoring two goals and 13 points. Hot on their heels was Talles Magno (NYC, $6.6), who scored 12 points on the strength of a goal and an assist. United’s scoring forwards were Ola Kamara ($9.2) with 3 points, and Michael Estrada ($8.7) and Nigel Robertha ($7.0) with 1 each.

Looking Ahead