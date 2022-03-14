D.C. United lose, Loudoun United win & more: Freedom Kicks for 3/14/22

Hi. Want to know what’s not fun? Trying to get an infant to sleep on his own, away from Mom and Dad. That’s not fun.

Recaps of D.C. United’s 2-0 loss to the Chicago Fire from us (with more from us here), WaPo and MLS. Hot Time in Old Town with that end of things.

For DC United GM Lucy Rushton, data has always been the equalizer (MLS): Charlie with a good chat here.

Recap: Loudoun open season with 1-0 win over Indy (us): Nice, frozen start for Ryan Martin’s bunch.

In Designated Players future, apparently after training Friday, Taxi Fountas begged out of Sunday’s Rapid Vienna match to injury, which miffed Rapid’s Sporting Director to the point of aggravation (naming Fountas’ agent as part of this problem) and performing a complete examination today. Said agent responded later Sunday vouching for the injury, along with the need for the player and club to find an agreement sometime this week. Stay tuned!

In Designated Players present, Edison Flores gets the Peru callup; they play at Uruguay on 3/24 and host Paraguay 3/29, and they sit in the inter-confederation playoff spot in CONMEBOL with 21 points, and Chile (19) and Colombia (17) hot on their heels.

Presentamos a los jugadores convocados por Ricardo Gareca para representar a nuestra @SeleccionPeru en la última fecha doble de las Clasificatorias al Mundial Qatar 2022.



¡Vamos por el objetivo! #UnidosSomosMásFuertes#ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/CgsqrC1WRc — Selección Peruana (@SeleccionPeru) March 11, 2022

“Mandar a préstamo a la U”: Hinchas de la UC piden la salida de Yamil Asad luego de su accidente (En Cancha): Yamil Asad apparently got into a drunk driving accident over the weekend, and Universidad Catolica fans aren’t too forgiving about the incident at the moment. This is Asad’s second such incident in five years, the last one occurring just before he came to MLS and Atlanta United in 2017, and at this point, we hope he gets the help he needs to avoid coming out in worse shape.

Finally, as much as I like Nicolas Cage, this Adaptation/Being John Malkovich-esque take in his new movie may be his best yet?