Fantasy Focus: Vela-va Start

With a score of 107 points, BL4CKnRED kicked off the 2022 MLS Fantasy season on the top of the table, just one point ahead of yours truly.

Positional Leaders

Goalkeepers

Five players kept a clean sheet and scored 9 points, sharing the positional lead — Brad Stuver (ATX, $6.5), Joe Willis (NSH, $8.5), Gabriel Slonina (CHI, $7.0), Clement Diop (MIA, $6.0), and DCU’s own Bill Hamid ($7.5).

Defenders

Three clean-sheet defenders tied at the top of the positional scoring this round — Austin’s Zan Kolmanic ($6.5) and Nick Lima ($6.5) each added an assist, and Tim Parker (HOU, $6.5) didn’t. The D.C. defense was led by Steven Birnbaum ($6.0) with 9 points; followed by the trio of Andy Najar ($6.5), Julian Gressel ($9.0), and Brad Smith ($6.5) with 8; Brendan Hines-Ike ($6.0) with 7, and Chris Odoi-Atsem ($4.3) with 1.

Midfielders

Lucas Zelarayan (CLB, $9.5) led the midfielders with 16 points on the strength of a goal and an assist, ahead of Cecilio Dominguez (ATX, $8.0), who scored two goals and 14 points. Sebastian Driussi (ATX, $9.5) rounded out the top three with 12 points on a goal and an assist. United’s defense featured Edison Flores ($7.9), Moses Nyeman ($6.0) and Griffin Yow ($6.0) with 3 points each.

Forwards

Carlos Vela (LA, $10.0) scored a hat trick, leading the forwards and all players with 18 points. D.C.’s Michael Estrada ($9.0) followed with a debut brace and 11 points, ahead of Josef Martinez (ATL, $9.5) in third with two assists and 10 points. The other scoring D.C. forward was Ola Kamara ($9.2) with 6 points.

Looking Ahead

It’s so nice when there are no byes week to week. In goal this week I’m rolling with Brad Stuver at at home against Miami, and in defense I like Nick DePuy (LAG, $5.0) as a budget play at expansion Charlotte. Similarly I like Jose Cifuentes (LA, $7.5) to save some money vs. Portland, and Chicharito (LAG, $9.9) looks really good at forward at Charlotte.