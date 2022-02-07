Carlos Tevez to DC? Spirit open preseason & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/7/22

Hi there, so D.C. United is back from Miami and headed to California soon, if I have this right? I have an infant who had the tumrums last night, so I’m a little out of it.

So let’s start with this:

D.C. United in talks to sign former Man City forward Carlos Tevez: Sources (Athletic, $): Tevez, who I think hasn’t played competitively in 9 months, is going to sign a deal to play for a guy who’s quickly notorious for demanding optimal fitness for his players, and will come to MLS for the sake of culture? Doesn’t seem to make sense. When you take into account that talks are categorized at around 25 percent likelihood of happening, combined with this late Sunday note that Tevez appears to owe a bunch in taxes, then let’s take a collective breath on things for the time being, and that Tevez (who shares an agent with former D.C. player Ramon Abila) will get here when a few hurdles have been cleared.

Πώς ο Αιτωλοακαρνάνας Ταξιάρχης Φούντας έφτασε να είναι ο πιο ακριβοπληρωμένος Έλληνας παίκτης (Agrinio 24): If you have some time (or speak Greek): This is a nice read on how long and how often D.C. has tried to get Taxi Fountas here, quick MLS roster splaining and various other things.

D.C. United Re-signed Goalkeeper Jon Kempin to One-Year Deal (DCU): Folks are wringing their hands over this, and I get it, but I’d presume unless the team scrambles to grab a semi-talented vet, you’re looking at the backup goalkeeper, with one of Trey Muse, Joe Rice or Luis Zamudio (only the first one is signed with Loudoun, though one of the other two likely will) serving as the #3.

FC Dallas signs winger Paul Arriola (Big D Soccer): Presumably to show some sort of good faith, Paul may be down at a TAM level now for longer terms in his deal in almost Oklahoma.

Washington Spirit training notebook: Defending NWSL champs kick off preseason (us): The Spirit, who are NWSL Champions, got their 2022 work started late last week.

Why the MLB lockout could disrupt NYCFC’s season (Hudson River Blue): Remember how the Pigeons would play at Red Bull Arena? Well, you may see more of that this spring.

Meanwhile, Yamil Asad has a new home in Chile:

Black History Month: The run of the Reggae Boyz (SSFC): Donald’s series remains one of the most impressive things on the SBN family, and I encourage you to check out the latest.

