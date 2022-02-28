DCU wins, transfer updates & more: Freedom Kicks for 2/28/22

Hey there, this was fun again!

Recaps of D.C. United’s 3-0 win over Charlotte FC by us, WaPo, and MLS.

D.C. United General Manager Lucy Rushton on Taxi Fountas, Kevin Paredes, Paul Arriola, and more (us): Putting aside the content (which is obviously ample and worth your time to read), there’s only one place that talked to D.C. United’s General Manager, Technical Director and Player Personnel Director over the last week, so consume every one of 7,000 or so words and support your local barely paid bloggers.

So let’s update D.C. United’s hunt to get two attackers in town quickly, shall we? Taxi Fountas was left out of Rapid Vienna’s 2-0 win over Tirol, the third game in 10 days and, compared to last week’s Europa League elimination to Vitesse, no reason appears to have been given, following explanations of an illness and Rapid saying they could let him go for a price.

The second being Joao Rojas. Goff mentioned interest being reignited (following reports out of Ecuador last week saying the pursuit had been continued). Rojas started for Emelec Sunday night in their 1-0 win over Independiente, and was in the middle of a handbag incident in extra time:

Denle mote a Joao Rojas, que enclenque.

pic.twitter.com/2nsSu0O9TH — ᴍ ᴏ ʀ ʟ ᴀ ᴄ ᴏ (@_morlaco_) February 28, 2022

More on both (hopefully) soon.

The USWNT players who impressed the most at the SheBelieves Cup (Athletic, $): Ashley Sanchez stock? Getting better.

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 0 (pen. 10-11) - Carabao Final Recap: LIVERPOOL WIN ON PENALTIES! (LFC Offside): Phenomenal game, and as a fan I’m giddy. Bring on the quad!

Stranded Players, Desperate Calls and a Race to Flee Kyiv (NY Times): A reminder of more serious things going on in the midst of the great unpleasantness.

Anyway, that's all I have, have a Monday!