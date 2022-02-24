The world is heavy today, so take some time if you can to remember who and what you love and keep them in mind. And thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine and who have a connection to Ukraine.

To the links:

USWNT closes SheBelieves Cup with win vs. Iceland in Texas; players don ‘Protect Trans Kids’ wristbands

The USWNT is doing the right thing by helping trans youth in Texas however they can. If you find yourself in a position to help too, please do so.

D.C. United takes on Charlotte FC this weekend, and they have come out with their first injury report of the year.

Lack of accountability among NWSL owners makes you wonder: Why should players believe it’s changing?

After taking forever and a day to get rid of Steve Baldwin and Bill Lynch, there is still no way to get other owners out who have been covering up or turning a blind eye to abuse for years.

#Quakes74's Matias Almeyda just now: "I have 10 months before I'm free ... I can't avoid that there's people that try to sign us as a coaching staff. I was very clear at the end of last season w/ both the owner & GM, & I was very clear with them at the beginning of this season" — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) February 23, 2022

Uhhhhh looks like things are going great out in San Jose.

Oof. New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber critical of the team's offseason.



RBNY brought in Luquinhas as a DP and traded for Lewis Morgan as two key external additions. They also got the permanent return of Carlos Coronel + fresh loans for Caden Clark and Tom Edwards. https://t.co/zf6vvzxKst — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 23, 2022

Annnnnnnnnd also in New York. You love to see the Red Bulls in crisis.

That’s all I have today. Be well, everyone.