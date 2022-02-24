 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MLS is back, USWNT, and more: Freedom Kicks for 24 February 2022

By Ben Bromley
The world is heavy today, so take some time if you can to remember who and what you love and keep them in mind. And thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine and who have a connection to Ukraine.

To the links:

USWNT closes SheBelieves Cup with win vs. Iceland in Texas; players don ‘Protect Trans Kids’ wristbands

The USWNT is doing the right thing by helping trans youth in Texas however they can. If you find yourself in a position to help too, please do so.

D.C. United takes on Charlotte FC this weekend, and they have come out with their first injury report of the year.

Lack of accountability among NWSL owners makes you wonder: Why should players believe it’s changing?

After taking forever and a day to get rid of Steve Baldwin and Bill Lynch, there is still no way to get other owners out who have been covering up or turning a blind eye to abuse for years.

Uhhhhh looks like things are going great out in San Jose.

Annnnnnnnnd also in New York. You love to see the Red Bulls in crisis.

That’s all I have today. Be well, everyone.

