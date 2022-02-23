D.C. United reveals jersey sponsor, U.S. Soccer settles USWNT lawsuit, and more: Freedom Kicks for February 23, 2022

Happy Wednesday, everyone. I’m in Texas for the USWNT’s final match of SheBelieves Cup tonight (9pm ET, ESPN2), so before you settle in for the day and get ready for that match, check out some of yesterday’s big news.

What is XDC Network, D.C. United’s new jersey sponsor? - BRU

D.C. United officially revealed its new front jersey sponsor, and Ben Bromley gives an explainer for the uninitiated on what XDC Network is.

U.S. Soccer, USWNT agree to $24 million settlement in equal pay lawsuit - SSFC

The equal pay lawsuit has reached a settlement, contingent on the USWNT and U.S. Soccer agreeing to a new collective bargaining deal. The settlement will see USSF pay $22 million directly to the players named in the lawsuit and an additional $2 million into a fund for the players’ charitable efforts. Huge.

Sources: USMNT’s Weston McKennie out for 8 to 12 weeks with foot injury - ESPNFC

This is the worst timeline, as the USMNT’s Weston McKennie is likely out for the March World Cup qualifiers after fracturing his foot in 2 places during today’s Champions League match for Juventus.

D.C. United’s new shirt sponsor signals crypto’s growing interest in MLS - The Athletic

The Athletic further breaks down how cryptocurrency companies are using Major League Soccer to increase their footprint.

ESPN’s Futbol Americas taps into an underserved American soccer audience while holding power to account - The Athletic

Another article at The Athletic that details the ESPN show that is calling out the power brokers in soccer on the regular, and doing a great job of it too.

That’s it for today. Enjoy, everyone!