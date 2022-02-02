Mason Greenwood faces more charges, USMNT play pivotal World Cup qualifier, and more: Freedom Kicks for February 2, 2022

Happy Wednesday everyone, and it’s gameday for the USMNT. I am in Minneapolis, so apologies for getting this out late. But, here you go!

Mason Greenwood: Man Utd footballer further arrested over sex assault - BBC

Mason Greenwood, who was arrested over the weekend, faces more charges related to sexual assault. Hope he finds the inside of a jail for a long time.

USA vs. Honduras, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - SSFC

The big World Cup qualifier is tonight! I get you ready with a preview over at Stars & Stripes FC.

Washington Spirit announce initial 2022 NWSL preseason roster - BRU

The Washington Spirit has a 38-player roster for their preseason when it opens in Florida.

Black History Month: Spider Viv - SSFC

As I do every year, over at Stars & Stripes FC, I will bring you stories this month on Black soccer history, both here in the United States and abroad. The first story is on the first player to play with the England men’s national team, Viv Anderson.

Check out the Black History Month hub for all the stories that I’ve done so far!

Finally, it looks like Felipe Martins is not coming back to D.C. United. He thanks the fans in a statement released on social media.

It’s time to say goodbye and know that I will always remember my time in DC with a special feeling! Along the way I’ve met so many incredible people and had the opportunity to play with so many incredible players and people! THANK YOU #dcu FANS for accept me as one of you! pic.twitter.com/E7YafgTvRF — Felipe Martins (@FeliMartins8) February 2, 2022

Vamos Estados Unidos!!