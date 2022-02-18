It’s Friday, and for me that’s great news, because it means a massage that will hopefully break up the knot in my back that is causing occasional, excruciating nerve pain. We have little D.C. United news (but not no D.C. United news), a good deal of Washington Spirit news, and a CCL game delayed by bees. Yes, bees.

We start with your Taxiarchis Fountas watch: Taxi came on in the 62nd minute of Rapid Wien’s 2-1 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League. It’s hard to glean much from the data, though, because three minutes after he came in, Rapid defender Filip Stojković got a second yellow card, and they had to just hang on for dear life. If Vitesse can win the second leg...maybe United has some more news?

Moving on to more immediate concerns, the regular season is so close that United supporters are looking for some folks who are willing to paint tifo for the opener. It’s eight days away!

Sadly I can’t make it bc of work, however please come out and help!! pic.twitter.com/iH4TUONJdh — Angus “Good Riddance, Steve” Long (@AngusLong9) February 17, 2022

The Spirit traded Kumi Yokoyama yesterday, which is a bummer. They had an understandable request, though, as playing time might have been hard to come by with Washington.

We’ll have more later this morning on the Spirit’s eleven (11) players on international duty, but until then, here’s how the team’s own Olympiad went down in Florida:

Congrats to Bayley Feist and draft pick Audrey Harding, both representing the state of Ohio, for their triumph.

One of our own was also recognized, with US Soccer putting together this video to commemorate Donald Wine II’s 100th cap as a USNT supporter:

A new member of the 100 Cap Club, @blazindw has been working to make the U.S. Soccer supporter experience more inclusive since 2008. pic.twitter.com/X7ztZFrDFI — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 17, 2022

That’s the good stuff.

In bad stuff, we’ve all had just about enough of MLS preseason being a time where we know teams are playing, and we have no idea what to think about it because we can’t see the games.

In kit news, the Vancouver Whitecaps did it again:

For our city

For our country

For our people #VWFC │ #ThisCity — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 17, 2022

It’s not their absolute best kit ever, but it’s pretty dang good.

And now we finish up with some absolute absurdity from CONCACAF: a nest of some kind of stinging insect delayed Colorado’s CCL match against Comunicaciones, because they were straight up all over one goal:

colorado @ comunicaciones being delayed because there's, like, a hornet's nest in the goal is peak #CCLFEVER. just truly incredible https://t.co/9odPceaNis — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 18, 2022

Other federations have their features and their foibles. We have hornets.

Alright, that’s it for me. Have a good final weekend of the offseason!